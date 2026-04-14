Former podcaster Rea Gopane revealed some details about his legal troubles after Bonang Matheba sued him

In an interview with Nine80 Network Podcast, Rea Gopane said four years later, he still hasn't paid

Bonang first sued Rea Gopane for R500K; however, when she won the case, the court instructed him to pay R300K

Rea Gopane gave an update on Bonang Matheba’s R500K lawsuit. Image: Bonang_m, Reagopane

Source: Instagram

The legal drama involving Bonang Matheba and Rea Gopane has been brought into the spotlight, following his recent interview on Nine80 Network Podcast.

Four years ago, Everything SA Music host Rea Gopane made defamatory allegations against media personality Bonang Matheba. He boldly accused her of introducing substances to the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, which, according to him, resulted in a tragic ending.

Not taking this allegation lying down, Bonang sued Rea for R500,000, and even prompted him to retract his statements in writing and video form, which he later did. However, in 2022, she announced that she won the lawsuit and Rea was ordered to pay R300,000 instead. He was also told not to ever speak about Bonang, an instruction he ignored on many occassions.

Rea Gopane said he has not paid Bonang Matheba. Image: Reagopane

Source: Instagram

Rea Gopane answers whether he paid Bonang or not

After stating that she would get every cent due to her from Rea, he has revealed that he has, in fact, not paid a single rand to her. Speaking on his feelings about this whole debacle, Gopane said he has zero regrets. He stated that he does understand where he went wrong; it was not a big deal.

"I have no regrets. If I were in the same place, same time, same age, I would do it again. It's just me being prideful. I honestly do get where I was wrong. I was wrong; I shouldn't have said that about anybody, but I think it was blown out of proportion by her. I think it was never going to get as far as it did if she didn't put petrol onto the fire."

He then boldly stated that he had never paid Bonang, four years later.

"In public, it looks like I went through some things, but privately, nothing happened. There were no consequences. I still haven't paid," he replied.

The reason for this is that Rea revealed that he told the court that he was unemployed. "The case was thrown out by the judge because I filed for unemployment."

Watch the Instagram video below:

Charlamagne Tha God praises Bonang

In a previous report from Briefly News, American radio personality Charlamagne Tha God spoke about Bonang Matheba's lawsuit against Rea Gopane during a recent podcast interview, calling her a superstar in South Africa. His words highlighted their shared bond and mutual admiration.

In March 2025, years after she won the lawsuit, Matheba continued to push Rea Gopane, saying she would receive every last cent.

"Just like my homegirl, Bonang from South Africa, she is like a superstar. She did the same thing; she sued a blogger, I think it was for a defamation lawsuit, and she won."

Source: Briefly News