Lynn Forbes Addresses Backlash Nadia Nakai Received for Calling Son, AKA, a Ghost
- Lynn Forbes was a guest on L-Tido's YouTube podcast, where she addressed the recent backlash Nadia Nakai received
- In her previous episode, Nadia Nakai called her former partner, Kiernan AKA Forbes, a ghost
- In response to that, Lynn gave reason and context to Nadia's words, and the reactions online are mixed
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After Nadia Nakai referred to her late boyfriend, Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, as a ghost, she got dragged online. However, AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, was not offended by this, and she told L-Tido why.
Lynn defends Nadia Nakai
On the latest episode of The L-Tido Podcast on YouTube, Lynn Forbes addressed the drama surrounding Nadia's words.
"Nadia and I had a good laugh," she said. "You know what the difference is, when you know someone, like how I know Nadz, and we love each other, when you know someone like that you don't take offence," she elaborated.
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She added that she understood why people took offence to that statement, because they do not know Nadia the way she does.
Watch the clip shared by @RealSihleIV below:
Nadia defends decision to move on
Her previous statements were fuelled by the backlash she received for moving on from AKA. Nadia Nakai and Toss sparked dating rumours when the Umlando hitmaker had a music video with Nadia as his love interest. They kissed and made out in the clip, causing uproar among the Megacy.
Defending herself, Nadia said she is allowed to move on as she cannot spend the rest of her life loving a ghost.
"I gained my freedom from this cloud of stigma that keeps me frozen in time as someone's widow when I was never married to him," she said. "You must understand that Kiernan has been gone longer than I was with him when he was alive. I am still Nadia Nakai. I was Nadia Nakai before him, and I will continue to be Nadia Nakai after him."
Bragga said she still loves AKA, but she also needs to choose herself.
"I love the Megacy, but I also love myself, and I know I cannot spend my life alone. I cannot spend my life loving a ghost. I will always love him. He has a special place in my heart, but I am ready to move on."
SA responds to Lynn's video
Mzansi responds to AKA's mother's video:
@Bhuti_Steve asked:
"When does the mother-in-law relationship end after one passes away? Or does it last forever?"
@ThaaBLaa replied:
"She didn’t mean a ghost as in ghost…SOUTH AFRICA, OPEN THE SCHOOLS. Figurative speech."
@Nay_TKPH responded:
"She’s such a darling and a dream for a mother-in-law. Now I get why the other lady never wanted to leave this family, even after being cheated on."
@KodwaRSA replied:
"She loves her son’s girlfriend’s shame, one thing about her."
Nadia Nakai remembers AKA
In a previous report from Briefly News, Nadia Nakai felt AKA's absence one year after his tragic passing. The rapper commemorated the first anniversary of his death with a touching tribute on social media.
She posted several videos that show her and AKA during happier times in the course of their relationship.
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za