An American woman revealed her ex-husband left her for her daughter, leading to emotional upheaval and healing

The now single mother documented her healing process in a heartfelt TikTok video montage

Supportive online community members reacted to the woman's journey, highlighting her resilience in adversity

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A woman shared her traumatic family drama. Images: @hopeanddimples

Source: TikTok

Malaine Colver, a woman from the United States, shared the tragic allegations that her second husband chose her 28-year-old daughter over her. While her new reality has caused her pain, Malaine shared that she is now in her healing era.

On 8 April 2026, Malaine shared a video montage on her TikTok account showing the highs and lows she faced after her husband filed for divorce, an act she alleges her daughter convinced her ex-spouse to take.

"Some days, I can’t believe I made it out of that alive."

Living in an RV, she showed herself driving to various places and American landmarks, living her new life. While there were tears, she also shared happy moments.

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In one of the added clips, Malaine showed a flowing stream and said:

"Got served divorce papers today, so I'm out celebrating."

Take a look at her healing journey in the TikTok video below:

The internet shows support

Thousands of social media users shared their shock after hearing about what Malaine had gone through, while others sent positive vibes her way.

Internet users applauded the woman's healing journey. Image: Kindel Media / Pexels

Source: UGC

@rockiowg wrote in the comments:

"Double betrayal."

Malaine responded to the TikTok user and claimed:

"Triple because my brothers and father welcomed him back into the family fold."

A stunned @shawrrieforwaru stated:

"If you survived that, I've decided I'm not that heartbroken, and I'm now healed."

@realbeatsfake shared their allegations with the public:

"I had the opposite experience, where my mom took my fiancé. I can tell you there will be pain that never fully goes away, but you thrive anyway."

A portion of @pearlsoriano1's comment read:

"I cannot fathom the level of gut-wrenching pain you're going through. To lose not just a husband you thought you'd be with forever, but also to lose a daughter that you loved with your whole heart. Nobody deserves that."

@mons1975 told the woman:

"I'm so sorry for the absolute hell yozu must be going through. You're a striking, beautiful woman. Love will find you again. May it be awesomely fantastic."

@valentinas._.friend added under the post:

"To lose the two closest people... I would be sobbing, but you're stronger than I am. I can be your daughter, don't worry."

3 Other stories about family drama

In another article, Briefly News reported that former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Ashley Ogle broke her silence to address the growing tensions that are breaking her family apart.

reported that former housemate Ashley Ogle broke her silence to address the growing tensions that are breaking her family apart. A brave woman shared how her father's family allegedly poisoned him and hired a hitman to end her mother's life. The woman thanked God that she and her mother were still alive.

Last year, the late singer Winnie Khumalo's daughter, Rethabile Khumalo, threw subtle shade at her family in a cryptic post addressing family drama following her mother's passing. Many resonated with the post.

Source: Briefly News