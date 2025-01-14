Rethabile Khumalo shared a cryptic post on Instagram addressing family drama following her mother Winnie Khumalo's passing at age 51

The singer posted a throwback video of her mother criticising unsupportive relatives, highlighting that blood is thicker than water no longer holds true

Fans and colleagues offered condolences and words of encouragement, with many resonating with the post's message about family conflicts

Winnie Khumalo's daughter Rethabile threw shared at her relatives.

Winnie Khumalo's lookalike daughter, Rethabile Khumalo, left social media users with more questions than answers with her cryptic post.

Rethabile Khumalo fires shots at her relatives

It looks like Rethabile Khumalo is addressing some family drama with a throwback video of her late mother. The Umlilo singer has been mourning her legendary mother, who passed away last week aged 51.

Winnie Khumalo's daughter, Rethabile Khumalo, shared a cryptic post on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram page, the talented singer shared a video of her late mother talking about fake relatives during an interview. She said:

"Nowadays, ‘blood is thicker than water’ doesn’t work. Your family is now your number-one enemy most of the time. We used to think, when we were growing up when we still had parents, that blood is thicker than water or that family comes first. But today, if you fall, they celebrate."

Fans react to Rethabile's post

Rethabile has received an outpouring of love and support from fans and colleagues. DJ Zinhle penned a lengthy message promising to continue loving and supporting the star.

Fans also shared their thoughts on the singer's post about unsupportive relatives.

@unimaid_universe wrote:

"This statement is my reality 😢😢"

@chambers2589 wrote:

"Shem condolences cc she is at rest be strong and be like her."

@theomatshoba said:

"Oh Retha 😔 I’m so sorry babe. Be strong and pray hard. UNkulunkulu ukhona, we’re also keeping you in our prayers, praying for your strength and better days. We love you. 🤍"

@betusile added:

"❤️❤️❤️Condolences @rethabile_rsa May God comfort you and your family 🙏"

@sheila_siba wrote:

"No lies detected here. I’m so sorry sisi🥺"

Winnie Khumalo's son Thando was allegedly unwell

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Winnie Khumalo's death comes after her daughter, Rethabile Khumalo, was hospitalised in 2024 after being poisoned by a friend.

A close friend of the late singer revealed to Sowetan on Tuesday, 7 January, that her son Thando Khumalo was actually the one who was not well.

