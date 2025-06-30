Sizwe Alakine, popularly known as Reason, set the record straight regarding how many kids he has after being criticised over a Father's Day picture

In an emotional post shared on his X account, Reason cleared the air on the identity of one of the children in the picture

Several netizens felt that he shouldn't have responded to the backlash, while others still criticised him for having that many children outside of wedlock

Amapiano artist Sizwe Alakine, popularly known as Reason, has set the record straight on the number of children he has. This comes after the Alakine's World musician was shamed on social media platforms over the picture he shared on Father’s Day.

Sizwe Alakine was dragged on social media for allegedly having six children with three different women, one of which includes media personality Lootlove. The musician spent time with his children on Father’s Day and shared a picture of himself with them on his social media. Instead of being celebrated for being a present father, Reason was dragged for fathering so many children outside of wedlock.

Reason clarifies how many kids he has after Father's Day backlash

The artist isn’t one to keep quiet after being disrespected, and Thakgi and the Piano Pulse Podcast crew attest to that. Taking to his official X account on Saturday, 28 June 2025, Reason set the record straight on the number of children he has after losing his son.

In an emotional post, Sizwe Alakine shared that he has five children, and while he explained who the sixth child in the viral picture was, he didn’t clarify the number of baby mamas he has. Using strong language, he suggested that he should be commended for being there for his children and the sixth child in the photo. The post read:

“Here’s the sad part. I have 5 kids. I posted 6 kids on my Father’s Day post because my daughter’s best friend was with us for Father’s Day. How do you F*****S think that little kid feels watching you clown me being there for her when her actual father couldn’t?? Like????”

Netizens react after Reason clarifies number of children

In the comments, several netizens suggested that he shouldn’t have addressed the viral allegations, while others argued that five children were still a lot outside of wedlock.

Here are some of the reactions:

@starvahlover argued:

“If you need internet applause for being around someone else’s kid, maybe it’s not about the child, it’s about your ego. Real fathers don’t broadcast good deeds for clout. They do the work in silence, without needing validation.”

@Dbanj25 suggested:

“Bro, please, you shouldn't share personal stuff. My G kindly respect the friend of your daughter, my G. Responding sometimes makes it worse, that is too personal 🙏”

@yangamessi advised:

“Just mize the situation, you know how Twitter works, brother, no hard feelings.”

@MarangMK argued:

“Five is still a lot for an unmarried man.”

@StillTPTheDJ advised:

“'Your boos mean nothing, I've seen what makes you cheer’ - Rick Sanchez. Even though it’s just a quote from a cartoon, you should take it and run with it. You’re explaining good deeds to people who applaud injustice but condemn morality. Just mize them.”

Kelly Khumalo drags Jub Jub in Father's Day message

Reason isn't the only celebrity father who was criticised on social media on Father's Day.

Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo had a special Father's Day message for her baby daddy, Jub Jub.

While she didn't name-drop Jub Jub, Kelly Khumalo dragged the Uyajola 9/9 host, referring to him as a social media dad. She also scoffed at the excuse that several baby daddies use to justify why they’re absentee parents.

Unlike in Reason's situation, netizens defended Jub Jub and slammed Kelly Khumalo for airing their issues on social media.

