Sizwe Alakine (Reason) blasted podcaster Thakgi over his comments regarding his alleged girlfriend Gigi Lamayne

Thakgi compared Gigi Lamayne to Reason's baby mama Lootlove and called her a downgrade

Fans expressed mixed reactions to the video of Sizwe Alakine and Thakgi's heated exchange

Reason stands up for Gigi Lamayne after disrespectful comments by Thakgi. Image: reasonhd_, thakgiabhorshumans, gigi_lamayne

Yoh! Amapiano musician Sizwe Alakine, popularly known as Reason, threw a fit when he recently appeared on Thakgi’s podcast. An enraged Reason defended his current girlfriend Gigi Lamayne after Thakgi suggested she is a downgrade compared to his baby mama Lootlove.

The outburst comes days after Gigi Lamayne and Reason, who were rumoured to be dating since October 2024, seemingly confirmed their relationship.

Reason blasts Thakgi over his comments about Gigi Lamayne

A video of Reason having a heated exchange with Thakgi was shared by the entertainment blog MDNNews on the microblogging website X with the caption:

“Sizwe Alakine is furious after Thakgi claimed he downgraded by being with Gigi Lamayne, comparing her to his baby mama, Lootlove.”

In the video, Reason savages Thakgi for comparing Gigi Lamayne to Lootlove. He suggested such comparisons promote negative beauty standards.

“What downgrade? What gives you the right to sit down and discuss another man’s relationship? What are you teaching these kids here? That oh yeah if you’re a girl that looks like Gigi in the public perception, you’re a downgrade compared to a girl that looks like Luthando in the public perception,” Reason said.

Thakgi remains unapologetic and tries to justify why he called Gigi Lamayne a downgrade, saying:

“It was in comparison with what’s in the media and what we’ve seen.”

Thakgi’s efforts to de-escalate the situation were in vain as Reason continued to go off. He declared that he wasn’t on the podcast to talk to Thakgi but to school him.

“You’re trying to justify ish that has no basis. I didn’t come here to have a conversation. I came here to rectify you,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Reson defends Gigi Lamayne

In the comments, several netizens applauded Reason for standing up for his woman while others suggested that he should’ve handled the issue differently. Here are some of the reactions:

@Siya_ZAR said:

“He has every right to check this guy, even press him so he can stop being stupid.”

@Kingsley_the1st highlighted:

“That boy is gonna catch hands if he doesn’t watch his mouth 🤣”

@Mab0710 replied:

“He raised his voice 1st but has the audacity to ask the other to lower his voice. I can't debate with these kinds of people.”

@Sibusis27962721 said:

“Downgrade or not that's none of his business. Well done Sizwe for standing up for your woman. This laitie has no right to disrespect to your lady.”

@MR_K_R_B advised:

“Never argue or debate ama2K on any subject, you will always look stupid.”

Reason stands up for Gigi Lamayne on Thakgi's podcast. Image: reasonhd_, gigi_lamayne

