Reason Thanks DJ Maphorisa for Saving His Life as He Fought Depression

Mzansi rapper Reason took to social media to celebrate his birthday but also mentioned how special DJ Maphorisa is

Reason stated that Maphorisa helped him get through a really dark time and he will always appreciate him for that

He's just turned 34 and has been through a lot but he wants to promise Mzansi that he is going to be brand new and better

DJ Maphorisa, according to Reason, has rescued him from the pain he has been carrying for the past three years. Yesterday, the entertainer celebrated his 34th birthday and he used the occasion to reflect on and open up about his past.

Reason claimed that he hasn't been himself in a few years but that conversations with DJ Maphorisa helped him get out of a three-year depression.

Reason said thank you to DJ Maphorisa for helping him get through a dark time in his life. Image: @reasonhd_.

Source: Instagram

He claimed that he hasn't enjoyed making music in the last two years and that he only enjoys making music for other people because he can relate to their stories better than his own.

Reason stated that this is due to the pain of loss and that the spirit suffers greatly as a result of life changes and things not going as planned. He claimed that he needed to be in the same room as someone who had to face death in order to appreciate life and remember what is important.

Reason stated that he cannot guarantee that speaking with Maphorisa will lift people out of depression, but he does want everyone to know that today marks the birth of a new Sizwe.

T-Pain tells the world what Usher said drove him into depression

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that T-Pain claims he suffered from a four-year depression after a plane encounter with Usher in 2013, during which the U Got It Bad singer spoke honestly and took him off-guard.

The singer talks about a 2013 flight he took around the BET Awards in a new segment from the Netflix series This Is Pop. A flight attendant awoke him while he was sleeping and informed him that Usher wanted to talk with him.

"I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f***** up music," said Usher to T-Pain.

T-Pain was taken aback by the remark, which he initially mistook for a joke, but Usher then repeated himself, according to a report by Complex.

