A revived Samthing Soweto has headed online to express his gratitude to his fans for their boundless support

The singer was embroiled in a heated online feud with Amapiano producer DJ Maphorisa over the past few

Fans, followers and social media users flooded Samthing's mentions to redouble their support for him

Samthing Soweto has emerged from the drama of the past few weeks feeling encouraged, taking the time to thanks his fans for their support. Images: @samthingsoweto

Source: Twitter

Over the past few weeks, Samthing Soweto has been on one helluva rollercoaster ride.

Now that the dust has settled after a heated online feud with Amapiano producer DJ Maphorisa, the singer took a moment to connect with his fans, whom he credited for being his pillar.

Samthing Soweto toasts fans for support

Taking to X, the Amantombazane hitmaker posted a video of himself speaking about the recent events and how it had affected him.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I'd like to thank everyone who's defended me over the [past] few weeks after the release of 'Amalanga Awafani'," he started.

"What uPhori nabangani bakhe (and his friends) did by releasing the song without releasing it without crediting me and doing all sorts of things — some of [which] is illegal — and that I can't get into, was not okay.

"And I just want to thank everyone who came out to defend me."

He encouraged people not to be influenced by others' opinions, saying it wasn't easy to listen to what his industry colleagues said about him on podcasts and social media.

"People have a right to an opinion ... they're within their right, and there's little that me and you, as the audience, can do about those things sometimes.

"It's the nature of the game, and we live in a time when having an opinion is lucrative," he said.

"In the music/entertainment space, we sometimes go onto those platforms not to inform the audience about what is happening, but to publicly lash our [counterparts] or people we disagree with.

"I don't think that's something I want to engage in. So. I've kind of let it play out, but it doesn't mean some of the things they say are [factually] correct."

He said he would try not to be discouraged by the negative commentary and thanked fans for their support since his time with The Soil. He then said they could look out for new music soon.

Mzansi reiterates support for Samthing

His heartfelt message sparked a wave of overwhelming sympathy, support and encouragement. Briefly News looks at the reactions.

@I_am_Bucie wrote:

"This thank you is not enough; back it up with a new song, please."

@PovertykillerB said:

"Worry not, Samthing, my babe. We got you as a nation. We will sing 'Samthing Soweto' whenever DJ Maphorisa and Mas Musiq play it."

@bxnzow added:

"Give us an album, and we’ll push it above uPhori and abangane bakhe (and his friends)."

SA rehashes remade Amalanga Awafani is pap

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi Amapiano heads mostly agreed that Samthing Soweto's vocals made the difference on any fire offering.

More recently, on Amalanga Awafani — until a furore about his not being credited for contributing to the song over masters issues with DJ Maphorisa.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News