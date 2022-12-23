Sho Madjozi's short video interacting with Bonga Sithole has topped social media trends, with online users flocking to the comments section

The star ran into Bonga in the viral video, and the homeless man couldn't contain his excitement as he kissed the Sho's hand

Following the release of the video, netizens joked in the comments that the musician would now have to cut her hand because Bonga embraced it

Sho Madjozi's video running into homeless man Bonga Sithole in the middle of traffic has gone viral on Twitter.

Sho Madjozi and Bonga Sithole have Mzansi leaving hilarious posts on social media after they met. Image: @shomadjozi/Instagram and @Official_FUNDI/Twitter

At the beginning of the clip, the media sensation can be seen having an intense conversation with the police. The discussion was unclear, but Bonga charged at the star the moment Sho called his name.

The well-spoken gentleman was taken aback when Sho recognized him and couldn't contain his excitement. Bonga sped through traffic to reach Sho, whom he lavished with hand kisses as he approached her car window.

To say the least, the John Cena hitmaker was shocked. Sho screamed as she looked down at her manicured hand, where Bonga had managed to leave wet ones.

Check out the Twitter video below:

After watching the video, Mzansi couldn't stop laughing. Online users wrote:

@MissNoter said:

"Shem he was happy to see you."

@__X5B shared:

"Something about this guy doesn't beat the water properly now.'

@ThabisoPaulRSA replied:

"Are you guys still Rolling With The Bongs? "

@lerato_lalove commented:

"When celebs see and appreciate each other. It's so nice."

@ZGoasu wrote:

"Keeping up with the Bongz it's not a soap opera."

@MadikizelaThado also said:

"Pharas will kiss you shame. I will never forget the one that kissed me at Ghandi Square."

@paile_jabu reacted:

"He was busy speech scamming the police with his English "

@brillia8895747 also shared:

"He doesn't waste time."

@Foreiigner1 added:

"No choice but to chop off the hand ✋"

Talented homeless man Bonga gets opportunity of a lifetime with help of kind woman

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Bonga Sithole's luck seems to be turning around after his TikTok video went viral last week. The lady, who discovered him, Sisanda Qwabe posted a video of Mzansi's internet sensation at the studio recording a commercial.

Bonga was off the streets, and it seemed like his unique voice was going to be narrating an education commercial.

The well-spoken homeless man captured many people's attention with his higher-grade English vocabulary. Sisanda found him on the streets begging for change and has since been helping him turn his life around.

