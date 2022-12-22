Murdah Bongz has made it clear on his social media pages that the theft and housebreaking case opened against him does not bother him in the least

The former Black Motion member shared a video of himself having a good time at various gigs, and the captions had people in stitches

Mzansi internet users added to the joke by posting amusing comments in the viral video's comments section

Murdah Bongz has hinted that he does not have time to entertain rumours spread by those who filed a housebreaking and theft case against him. The former Black Motion member responded to the allegations with a viral post.

Murdah Bongz is accused of theft and housebreaking by sources close to his former record label boss Moses Nkia Mokgoko. Image: @murdahbingz

Source: Instagram

According to Sunday World, a source told them that the musician broke into his former record label boss Moses Nkia Mokgoko's Centurion house on 15 December.

The source claimed that after breaking into the home, Murdah stole studio monitors, a television, computer hard drives, and a mixing desk.

In a turn of events, The South African news publication revealed that the home is owned by Murdah and Thabo Smol, who together used to make up the Black Motion duo. Murdah is said to have moved out of the crib when he began dating DJ Zinhle.

Murdah Bongz responds to theft and housebreaking allegations

Murdah took to his official Instagram account just days after the allegations were made public. The celebrity posted a video compilation of himself dancing and blessing various events with his presence.

The caption of the trending video sparked a lot of discussion in the comments section. Murdah threw some serious shade at those making "false" accusations against him.

"Happy days for the most wanted man in the country ," wrote Murdah.

After seeing the post, peeps shared the following hilarious reactions:

@sbudachiz said:

"Dankie Most Wanted"

@djzinhle_and_morda.fanpage shared:

"Bigger person ushonile Makunyiwe once!!! I Stan a petty King "

@wisdommaeko replied:

"the shade"

@village_gal_whuzmadeit commented:

"Expected this caption ay dead ☠️"

@insta.ntsavage wrote:

"How much is the reward to hand you in, I need money for Christmas "

@lebogang_tebeila added:

"Where do we report you? Is there a prize for someone who reports you first?? I’m too broke "

@nkuli_m77 also said:

" how you dance when you’re a few studio equipment richer mina ngithi sibuyele for round 2 "

@vimbai_m_ also shared:

"Indoda must be wanted by the Hawks please "

