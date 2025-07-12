Beauty queen Mia Le Roux has opened up about her relationship with her long-term boyfriend, Luke Tenoever

This comes after the reigning Miss South Africa announced on her social media account on Tuesday, 8 July 2025, that she's engaged

South Africans and fans of the popular Miss SA took to social media this week to congratulate her on her engagement

Mia Le Roux says she fell in love with her fiancé from the beginning. MiaLeRoux

Current Miss SA Mia Le Roux recently opened up about her romantic relationship with her fiancé Luke Tenoever.

Le Roux, who made history when she was crowned the first deaf winner in 2024, reveals how she and Tenoever met and fell in love.

The beauty queen reveals in an interview with TshisaLIVE that she met her fiancé on an apple farm to celebrate New Year's a few years ago.

When her friends went for a swim just before midnight, she planned to jump without going all in to prevent her hearing aid from getting wet.

“But when we leapt, I realised I’d miscalculated, my head went under and my hearing aid stopped working," says Le Roux.

She climbed out of the dam, walked back to the house to fix her hearing aid. Luke noticed right away, went over, and asked what was wrong, and she explained.

He walked her back to the house, and when they got through a small forest to reach the house, he stopped walking, took a step back, looked at her, and signed:

"You are beautiful," she said.

Entertainment channel PopPulseSA recently shared photos on X of Le Roux's engagement on social media.

"Congratulations to reigning Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux on her engagement," wrote the channel.

South Africans congratulate Miss SA

hj@TS_Relow replied:

"One thing about Miss SA, it comes with a husband."

@JeanJeqe replied:

"If there's one thing a Miss South Africa will do, is get married. Congratulations!"

@LeoL66008 wrote:

"It was only a matter of time. Our Miss SA is beautiful."

@KasiMait responded:

"They say there are no certainties in life, but ntombazana, (girl), if you win Miss SA, you will get married."

@Thabelo5611 said:

"Is it a must for these ladies to get married either immediately or after a few years after winning this title?"

@Thebaddie02 wrote:

"Are they now allowed to date while reigning?"

@MYavhudi replied:

"Congratulations to them."

@theSultanOfSA said:

"Reigning? Isn't she supposed to be single, or did the rules get changed at some point?"

Miss SA opens up about meeting Luke Tenoever. Images: MiaLeRoux

