Miss South Africa settled on a new beauty queen to represent the country following the Chddimma Adetshina controversy in the competition

The Miss South Africa 2024 pageant took place in Pretoria on 10 August 2024, and South Africans were keen to see the winner

Ten South African women were chosen as Miss SA finalists, and they competed for the crown for only one of them to come out on top

Miss South Africa hosted the 2024 beauty pageant in Pretoria at Sun Bet Arena Time Square Menlyn. Miss South Africa 2023 Natasha Joubert handed over her crown on 10 August 2024.

Mia le Roux became Miss SA 2024 and Burna Boy expressed his disapproval over her win after the Chdimma Adetshina saga. Image: @mialeroux / Instagram / Joe Maher / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Miss South Africa 2024 was marred in controversy because of former finalist Chidimma Adetshina. The former contestant's citizenship came into dispute, causing her to withdraw, and she was replaced with Kirsten Khan and Kebalepile Ramafoko.

Miss South Africa crowns new queen

Mia le Roux (28) was declared the new Miss South Africa as the stunning model impressed judges with her inspiring story. According to The Citizen, the marketing manager from Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape rose against the odds and found success despite a hearing loss diagnosis as a one-year-old. Mia was born in Sasolburg Free State, and she says that her community made sure she received the necessary treatment so that she was able to soar in life.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Burna Boy chimes in on new Miss SA

Nigerian artist Burna Boy quickly reminded many of the controversy surrounding Miss South Africa over Chidimma. The Miss South Africa hopeful was said to be half-Nigerian, which caused an uproar. It was later revealed that her South African identity may have been forgiven.

Following Mia Le Roux's crowning, many on social media, including Burna Boy, complained that South Africa did not want a fellow African running for the crown only to end up with a queen of European descent.

SA defends new Miss SA

Many people did not take kindly to Burna Boy's tweet South Africans rallied behind Mia, saying she deserved the win.

@KwaneleN00 commented:

"Better than an identify thief ,crime beneficiary."

@SciyandaSithole wrote:

"A South African citizen born and bred, with legitimate citizenship, she is not fraud!"

@unclescrooch said:

"You make a mistake by commenting on this stuff. Or maybe you’ve made the choice to never perform in SA🇿🇦 again? They will pull out this tweet to make sure no one buys your tickets."

@KevinAndile_ declared:

"You must never set foot here stay there."

@B__master backed Mia:

"She's ours. Miss South Africa and we are proud she won. Take care of Chichi for us there. Burna Boy hasn't forgiven South Africa for not buying his tickets on his last show that was canceled. this tweet of his got bitterness all over it."

@BafanaSurprise added:

"She didn’t steal anyone’s identity, she is was born here. And has proper documentation to confirm that, she is a South African."

Chidimma withdraws from Miss SA

Briefly News previously reported that The Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina has turned social media upside down with her statement.

Social media has been chaotic since the start of Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's saga of her being part of the pageant.

The 23-year-old model and student recently withdrew from the Miss SA competition two days before the formal event. This was after the Department of Home Affairs unveiled that Chidimma's mother likely committed identity fraud of an innocent South African woman.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News