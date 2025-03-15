Kamohelo Bombe got lots of support on social media after people saw her agricultural business venture

Media personality Kamohelo Bombe got people's attention with a video of herself being hands on with her business in livestock

Kamohelo Bombe's journey as a farmer impressed many people on social media who were inspired by her business moves

TV presenter Kamohelo Bombe is making strides in a different industry. A video of her success in farming made rounds on X.

Former SABC 1 youth show presenter Kamohelo Bombe showed off her successful livestock business. Image: kamobombe

People were inspired to see that Kamohelo Bombe has flourished in the farming sector. Kamohelo Bombe's supporters were raving about how hardworking she is.

Former TV presenter gets into farming

Kamohelo Bombe was popularly known as a presenter of Shift. Her career has gone in a completely different direction as she is a poultry farmer. A clip showing her working among the chickens at her farm, garnering thousands of views on X. Watch the video of her farm below:

Kamohelo also offers people the knowledge to get into the poultry farming business. Her social media posts show she offers the master classes she takes part in as part of the agriculturalists. The TV presented teachers poultry farming from the mental disease prevention as well as offering business and marketing tips.

SME South Africa reports that it costs between R25 000 - R60 000 to get into chicken farming depending on the farm's size. There are also a number of funding initiatives to help people get started, for example, the Women Empowerment Fund provides R250 000 TO 75 million in funding.

Presenter Kamohelo Bombe offers to teach people about livestock farming. Image: kamobombe

Kamohelo Bombe inspires South Africa

Online users thought the former TV presenter was admirable for her work. People commented on the post raving about her. Read the comments below:

@getlikePosh cheered:

"Impressive."

@chiefcebo_ commented:

"Finally a girl who is not on 'Onlyfans.'"

@nolomoifa wrote:

"Not the chickens thinking they're going to be vimba'd 😭"

@KganyaShop94321 added:

"😍oh my how beautiful."

@JackiePhamotse cheered:

"She has been for years."

@MR_K_R_B was moved:

"Nothing excites Entrepreneurs like seeing other entrepreneurs winning in what they do."

@eestsider was inspired;

"Hhay kumele nathi sicele isisteri ka bru ihambe phambili."

@NgwepeThapedi was in awe:

"That's a lot of chicken."

