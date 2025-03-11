Great things seemed to be coming Lerato Kganyago's way lately as she recently shared some exciting news on social media

The radio personality excitedly announced that she has joined the Mercedes-Benz family as their new ambassador

Many netizens flooded the comment section, congratulating the star on bagging the new deal

Lerato Kganyago bagged a new deal. Image: Oupa Bopape

Good things have been constantly coming Lerato Kganyago's way. Our star girl recently shared on social media that she had bagged a new exciting deal with one of Germany's big car dealerships.

In an Instagram post she shared a few days ago, the Metro FM radio personality announced that she has joined the Mercedes-Benz family as their new South African ambassador, just a few months after buying herself the Mercedes-Benz V-Class bus.

The star shared several pictures of herself with Mercedes-Benz employees on her Instagram page.

She captioned them:

"YOU LOOKING AT THE BRAND NEW AMBASSADOR OF @mercedesbenzsa 🔥 MAKES SENSE RIGHT?! SO EXCITED!! 📸 @onair_ent."

See the post below:

Fans congratulate LKG

Shortly after she shared the exciting announcement, many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the star. Here's what they had to say:

Influencer Mihlali Ndamase said:

"Congratulations my love, you're so deserving."

DJ Zinhle wrote:

"Congratulations my boo. Come pick me up."

Ayanda Thabethe commented:

"Makes soooo much sense! Congratulations."

Dr Musa Mthombeni replied:

"Hai shame. The pressure is too much!"

dineomoloisane responded:

"A million yes yes yes yes, congratulations mother."

Lerato Kganyago bagged a deal with Mercedes-Benz. Image: @leratokganyago

What you need to know about Lerato Kganyago

Lerato Kganyago, born on 22 July 1982 in Soweto, attended Ipolokeng Primary School before completing her high school education at Boksburg High, where she matriculated. She furthered her studies at Damelin College, earning a Travel, Tourism, and Public Relations Diploma.

In 2020, at 37, Lerato married Gauteng businessman Thami Ndlela in a traditional wedding. The ceremony, held during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed strict safety measures. However, their marriage was short-lived, ending just two months later.

