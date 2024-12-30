Lerato Khanyago announced that she and her husband recently bought a shopping mall

The media personality shared the news to not-so-enthusiastic reactions from social media users

Mzansi believes there's something fishy going on, convinced that Lerato may have put her hubby in trouble

Lerato Kganyago revealed her huge plans with her husband. Images: leratokganyago

Netizens gave Lerato Khanyago and her husband a bombastic side eye after she revealed their latest extreme purchases.

Lerato Kganyago expands her business

Lerato Kganyago is enjoying the festive season and got to unwind and take some time off with her husband, Thamsanqa "Thami" Ndlala.

Having recently jetted off to Dubai for a relaxing vacation, Lerato shared some of her future plans with her supporters, which include some extravagant purchases.

Taking to her Instagram stories, LKG revealed that she and her hubby had purchased several buildings and a mall in Pretoria - that's right, an entire shopping mall! She went on to praise her husband's work ethic:

"I learn so much from my husband; that's why I've been doing less gigs. We can't wait for you to come support our new journey."

Twitter (X) user salty_unmasked shared the screenshot:

Here's what Mzansi said about Lerato Kganyago's announcement

Netizens raised eyebrows at the announcement, convinced Lerato may have gotten herself and her husband in trouble.

This comes years after the couple bought a hotel, and Mzansi is once again suspicious about their "main" sources of income:

shenseastan said:

"After all the hell she faced on social media, she still invites chaos into her life - on social media! She doesn't learn."

nomondethobejan wrote:

"From hotel to mall; now we have to investigate again."

nashmenemene posted:

"Every man's downfall has to have a woman in it."

_FI5H said:

"Just like that, someone is going to be investigated because a woman wanted to brag."

AnastasieFrench was shocked:

"She's gonna get that man arrested, lol! Like, girl, are you for real?"

Kat_Moshobane17 wrote:

"Women talk too much."

Lerato Kganyago allegedly buys new car

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lerato Kganyago's alleged new purchase - a stunning Mercedes-Benz.

The radio personality was captured in a cool video driving her gorgeous new ride, and had fans singing her praises.

