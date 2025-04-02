Steyn City restaurants guide: The Pizzeria, The Farmhouse, and more

Whether you are looking for delicious local braai meals or a taste of globally renowned culinary tastes, Steyn City restaurants have numerous dining options for visitors and residents. The luxurious residential estate in Johannesburg is home to eateries like 19 by Michael, Café Del Sol, and the Equestrian Country Kitchen. Like Julia Child said:

People who love to eat are always the best people

A view of Steyn City (R) and a display of food prepared at the Guild Restaurant (L). Photo: @steyncityhotel (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Steyn City has nine restaurants : Guild Restaurant, 19 by Michael, Café Del Sol, The Farmhouse, The Family Table, The Braai Pods, Equestrian Country Kitchen, The Pizzeria, and The Family Pantry.

: Guild Restaurant, 19 by Michael, Café Del Sol, The Farmhouse, The Family Table, The Braai Pods, Equestrian Country Kitchen, The Pizzeria, and The Family Pantry. Some eateries, like The Family Table and The Pizzeria, are exclusive resident facilities .

. Several Steyn City eateries offer picturesque al fresco dining options with beautiful views of the 300m lagoon and fresh air.

Five facts about Steyn City. Photo: @steyn_city on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

A highlight of Steyn City restaurants

Eateries in the luxurious enclave of Steyn City offer a diverse array of dining experiences that cater to every palate. Whether you are in the mood for fresh farm-to-table meals or authentic Italian pizza, here is a look at all the restaurants at the high-end estate:

1. Guild Restaurant

Guild Restaurant at Steyn City is a bistro-style eatery at Central Park in the City Centre. You can enjoy breakfast, lunch, small plates, light meals, fresh sushi, a variety of beverages, and an assortment of wines.

The restaurant has you covered if you have eating restrictions. They serve vegetarian, vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free meals. Here is a look at some of the items on the menu:

Meal Items Mains Lamb chops, Kingklip, Salmon, Grilled baby chicken, Vegan meatloaf, Tofu tikka masala Light meals Seared salmon or tuna salad, Green Goddess salad, Chicken livers, Fried chicken sandwich, Guild burger, Open toasties, Toasted sandwich Grill Ribeye, Fillet, T-Bone, Wild-caught prawns Sharing platter Seafood platter Meat platter Snacks Crab claw croquette, Grilled sweetcorn ribs, Crispy fried chicken wings, Fritto Misto, Burrata, Oyster mushroom

2. 19 By Michael

Chef and restaurateur Michael Holenstein (L) is the brains behind 19 By Michael at Steyn City. Photo: @nineteendining (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

19 by Michael is located at Steyn City’s Clubhouse complete with a pristine golf course and sophisticated ambiance. Curated by Chef Michael Holenstein, it features a formal restaurant, a trendy bar and lounge, and a terrace catering to golfers, guests, and Steyn City residents.

Guests must make reservations to find a spot at Steyn City’s Nineteen Restaurant. The menu features various dishes, from oysters and tempura prawns to grilled king prawns and Wagyu beef.

Meal Items Grills Wagyu ribeye steak, Sirloin on the bone, Giant rump kebab, Marinated beef ribs, Rack of pork ribs, Pork tomahawk, Lamb loin chops Breakfast Smoked salmon bowl, Bacon & mushroom scrambled eggs, New York style bagel, Chia breakfast bowl, Filled butter croissant Main course fish Seared tuna steak, Grilled salmon fillet, Grilled seabass, Grilled Mozambican prawns Small plates Mini New England style crayfish roll, Calamari steak, Calamari tubes, Yuzu Beef Tataki Main course specialities Duck confit, Braised short rib, Oxtail, Dutch fillet, Pork belly, Chicken supreme Children's meals Chicken strips, Ribs & chips, Waffles, Spaghetti, Sliders, Ice cream

3. The Pizzeria

The Pizzeria is an exclusive resident facility situated at Mandela Park. The family-friendly poolside diner ensures a casual eating experience with wood-fired pizzas. Residents can also order takeaway pizza to eat at home.

4. Café Del Sol

Café Del Sol at Steyn City is an eatery at the open-air piazza in the City Centre, famous for its authentic Italian cuisine. Their menu features delicacies like the Neapolitan pizzas and signature pasta dishes. The restaurant opens from Tuesdays to Sundays and remains closed on Mondays.

Café Del Sol at Steyn City in Johannesburg. Photo: @cafedelsolsa (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

5. The Family Pantry

The Family Pantry is an exclusive resident facility near the 300m lagoon. It offers a relaxed spot for residents to indulge in snacks, treats, and refreshments while enjoying the outdoor experience.

6. The Farmhouse

The Farmhouse at Steyn City is a family-friendly restaurant with rolling lawns, a kids’ play area, and a canopy of trees. The menu features wholesome and farm-fresh dishes.

The eatery opens from Tuesday to Sunday with extended hours on Fridays but remains closed on Mondays. If you have a special occasion like your kid’s birthday, you can make reservations via phone at 082 601 3813 or send an email to Bookings@the-farmhouse.co.za.

The Farmhouse restaurant at Steyn City. Photo: @thefarmhouse (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

7. The Family Table

The Family Table is an exclusive resident facility at the luxurious Douw Steyn's estate. It focuses on family-friendly vibes to give you a delightful dining experience and is situated near the picturesque lagoon, adding to its charm. The restaurant specializes in grills prepared on the souvla braai, along with timeless favourites like flatbreads, burgers, and ribs.

8. The Braai Pods

The Braai Pods is an exclusive resident facility at Steyn City perfect for an al fresco feast surrounded by beautiful scenery and complemented by amenities like water sports at the lagoon. Enjoy a traditional South African braai by ordering your preferred meat and sides.

9. Equestrian Country Kitchen

The Equestrian Country Kitchen at the Steyn City Equestrian Centre. Photo: @steyncityresort (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The Equestrian Country Kitchen is situated at the Steyn City Equestrian Centre. The Johannesburg restaurant is ideal for horse enthusiasts with an Olympic-size outdoor arena, stables, an automated horse walker, and washbays. The menu features hearty meals, including breakfast items, pizzas, and beverages.

Meal Items Breakfast Mini breakfast: 2 eggs, bacon, tomato, and toast Cyclist breakfast bun: Bacon and egg roll Pasta Vegetarian pasta, Chicken pasta Pizza Margarita, Hawaiian, Spicy chicken, Miami, Mexicana, Vegetarian, Regina, Siciliana, Pepperoni, Focaccia Salads Shetland, Thoroughbred, Warmblood, Percheron Burgers Dressage burger, Showjumping burger, 'Eventing' burger, 160 grand prix burger

Steyn City restaurants are designed to offer unique flavours and unforgettable dining experiences for visitors and residents. Bon appétit!

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: List of top 10 affordable restaurants in Sandton

Briefly.co.za highlighted the top ten affordable restaurants in Sandton. The prestigious suburb north of Johannesburg is a commercial hub with several eateries offering budget-friendly meals.

You can indulge in Italian cuisine at Bistro Dolce Vita and Col'Cacchio Benmore Gardens, enjoy Thai food at Simply Asia Cambridge Crossing, or eat Indian food at The Curry Boss. Sandton also boasts several affordable fast-food eateries.

Source: Briefly News