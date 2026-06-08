A South African Police Service member at the Delft Police Station came under attack on Monday, 8 June 2026

The officer's colleague had to intervene after an axe-wielding suspect approached the constable outside the station

South Africans weighed in on the officer's colleague's reaction to the situation, with many left with questions

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A SAPS officer was attacked by a knife-wielding suspect in Delft, Cape Town. Image: sqback/ Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – The brazen attack on a police officer in Delft, Cape Town, has left South Africans with a lot of questions.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) member was attacked outside the Delft Police Station by three individuals in the early hours of Monday, 8 June 2026.

The officer, who is a constable in the SAPS, was reportedly standing outside the Community Service Centre when he was approached by a suspect wielding an axe. The constable was then struck on the head by the suspect.

Suspects flee after officer fires warning shots

According to police, a fellow officer who witnessed the attack fired warning shots. This caused three suspects in total to flee the scene, even abandoning their vehicle in the process.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, confirmed to Briefly News that the police officer was transported to a medical facility where he remains in a stable condition.

Three suspects arrested for the attack

Police also confirmed that following the attack, SAPS members and Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers pursued the suspects and apprehended all three.

The suspects, two males, aged 23 and 25, and a 23-year-old female, will now appear in court for the attack. The axe, used in the commission of the offence, was also recovered. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Three suspects were arrested for the attack on a police officer in Cape Town. Image: Thing Nong Nont

Source: Getty Images

South Africans question why warning shots were fired

Social media users weigh in on the attack, but may questioned why only warning shots were fired in such a serious situation.

GregoryWatsonia Haas said:

“Eish, really, warning shots? You failed, sir.”

KrisTiano Mbhele noted:

“Warning shot for what? There would be funerals if this were in KZN this weekend.”

Vusi McVee noted:

“Hey, IPID is not a joke. You will be alone writing 20 affidavits justifying the level of danger posed by an axe. Yey, they are carrying it hard.”

Gcinumzi Bongoza questioned:

“Warning shot at someone attacking your colleague with an axe? What if I put it to you that the colleague might be an accomplice?”

Tumelo Letlape asked:

“What do you mean warning shots? Do your officers actually know when they are warranted to fatally wound criminals/threats?”

Sphe Poney Dew Mzolo also questioned:

“Why a warning shot when a life was threatened by the assault?”

Johan Smal asked:

“Why waste bullets? The air did nothing to the victim; the culprits did.”

Other stories about officers being attacked

Briefly News has covered several stories about officers being attacked by members of the public.

A Western Cape officer was stabbed in the neck while he was on his way home from work in March 2024.

Members of the SAPS' Anti-Gang Unit police officers fled Westbury after the community attacked them.

In September 2025, a naked man was arrested for grabbing a Cape Town officer's gun and firing it.

Source: Briefly News