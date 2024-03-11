A South African Police Service officer who was on his way home from a nightshift was stabbed on 8 March

He was stabbed in the neck, but he fortunately survived the incident and was rushed to the hospital

Community members were shocked by the incident and remarked that the crime in the area was worsening

WESTERN CAPE – The Kraaifontein community was shaken after a member of the South African Police Service was viciously attacked with a knife while going home from work last week on Friday, 8 March.

Officer attacked in Western Cape

Daily Voice reports that the incident happened north of Kraaifontein. The officer, who is stationed at the Ravensmead Police Station, was walking home in the early hours when an attacker pounced on him. He was stabbed in the neck, but he was fortunate enough to survive the attack. He was, however, rushed to hospital to treat his severe injuries. The police are investigating a case of attempted murder and attacking a police officer.

A community member, Robert Natal, spoke to Daily Voice and said the attack was shocking. This was because he may not have been a robbery victim as his belongings were still on him. Natal revealed that his area is considered one of the most violent precincts in Cape Town.

SAPS officer killed after killing man in KwaZulu Natal

In another article, Briefly News reported that a KwaZulu-Natal police officer lost his life after a gogo killed him.

The incident happened after the police officer, who was off-duty at the time, tried to make advances towards a young woman who was the gogo's granddaughter.

The woman turned him down, and he started insulting her. She insulted him back, and he slapped her. She ran back home, and her uncle rushed out with a knife to confront the officer. The officer pulled out his gun and shot the man, who died. The gogo heard the commotion, saw her son on the floor and shot the officer. The officer fell, and as he went to the ground, he shot the gogo, killing her.

