Who is Tara Renee Schemansky? What you need to know about Corey Reynolds' wife

Celebrities are often under the constant scope of the media. This means that even though they may not be comfortable with it, their personal lives are exposed. Also, the people closely related to them become famous by association, which has been the case of Tara Renee Schemansky, Corey Reynolds' wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Actor Corey Reynolds (R) and wife pose for a portrait during the 41st NAACP Image awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on February 26, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Tara Renee Schemansky is an American lawyer, famously known as the wife of Corey Reynolds, an American film and television actor. Read on to get complete Tara Renee Schemansky's facts.

Profile summary

Full name: Tara Renee Schemansky

Tara Renee Schemansky Gender: Female

Female Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Eyes: Blue

Blue Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Corey Reynolds

Corey Reynolds Tara Renee Schemansky's children: Revin Blue

Revin Blue Profession: Lawyer

Lawyer Social links: Not available

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tara Renee Schemansky's biography

What is Tara Renee Schemansky's age? Details of her birthday, childhood and upbringing are yet to be revealed. She is of American nationality, and her ethnicity is caucasian.

As for Schemansky's career life, she is a lawyer by profession. However, it is unknown what branch of law she has specialized in.

Tara Renee Schemansky's personal life

Tara Renee Schemansky's husband Corey speaks during the NBCUniversal segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena in Pasadena, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

The renowned lawyer is in a committed heterosexual relationship. She is married to Corey Reynolds, an American actor known for originating the role of Seaweed in the Broadway adaptation of Hairspray and for the TNT crime show The Closer.

The two have been married since 2008 and have one child together called Revin Blue, born in 2013. Details of how they met and courted still remain unknown. Their wedding took place in July 2008 in a private ceremony.

Who is Tara Renee Schemansky's husband?

Corey was born on the 3rd of July 1974 in Richmond, Virginia, United States and is 47 years as of 2021. He attended Monacan High School. After school, Reynolds moved to California to pursue his acting career.

He began his career as a performer in numerous shows at Paramount Kings Dominion. He was cast in a travelling production of the revue Smokey Joe's Cafe as well as a tour of Saturday Night Fever while residing in California.

Following this run, he auditioned for various musicals in New York City. He was originally cast in the ensemble of Hairspray, but after three readings, he was granted the role of Seaweed. He won a Tony Award and the Drama Desk Award for this role.

Corey Reynolds' movies and TV shows

These are some of the films Corey has appeared in.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Magic Gum

Partner

All Nighter

Red Tails

Selma

Terminal

Partner(s)

The Terminal

Straight Outta Compton

The Wereth Eleven

Delirium

The Closer - Season 2, 4, 5, 7

How much is Tara Renee Schemansky's net worth?

Corey Reynolds and wife Tara at the TNT/TBS broadcast of the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Although her net worth is not known, her husband Reynolds has made a fortune from his career as an actor. He is worth an estimated $3 million as of 2022.

Social media presence

The renowned lawyer has maintained a low profile. Unlike her husband, she does not have any active social media accounts. Corey, on the other hand, goes by the username @coreyreynoldsLA on Twitter, where he has over 14.3k followers at the time of writing.

Over the years, Tara Renee Schemansky has managed to maintain her personal life away from the limelight. All this is understandable since she wants to lead a peaceful life away from the media despite being the wife of a famous actor.

READ ALSO: How old is Mikey Williams? Biography and life story of the basketball player

Briefly.co.za recently published the biography of Mikey Williams. He is a rising American high school basketball player in an ever-changing basketball landscape. The athlete was named the nation's top prospect for the class of 2023.

The brilliant young star possesses great speed and technique, making him one of the country's best young and future basketball players. Here's everything you need to know about the basketball player.

Source: Briefly News