Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traoré disbanded his country's electoral commission, calling it a waste of money, among other reasons

Popular South African radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Ibrahim Traoré's decision

Netizens expressed mixed reactions, with some calling Ibrahim Traoré's actions worrying, while others defended his leadership

Popular South African radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo stirred social media chatter after reacting to news that Burkina Faso President Captain Ibrahim Traoré dissolved the country’s independent National Electoral Commission.

Captain Ibrahim Traoré is undoubtedly the most popular, if not the favourite, African leader. His supporters have celebrated him for being a pan-Africanist leader determined to free his country from the clutches of neo-colonialism and Western imperialism. Traoré's latest move has Sizwe Dhlomo weighing in, sparking mixed reactions.

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts after Ibrahim Traoré disbands electoral body

On Friday, 18 July 2025, The Kenya Times reported that Territorial Administration Minister Emile Zerbo confirmed that Burkina Faso’s council of ministers had approved the plan to dissolve the country’s 15-member electoral commission. Zerbo shared that the Ministry of Territorial Administration would now oversee all election-related matters.

Global Eye News took to X on Friday, 18 July 2025, and shared the update that Captain Ibrahim Traoré had dissolved the electoral commission made up of politicians and members of civic society. The post was captioned:

“BREAKING: Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traoré dissolves electoral commission, calls it a waste of money and a tool of foreign influence.”

Sizwe Dhlomo was one of the netizens who reacted to the news. Dhlomo chuckled and side-eyed the development. His reaction read:

“👀 lol!”

Netizens after Ibrahim Traoré dissolves Burkina Faso's electoral body

In the comments section, netizens slammed Captain Ibrahim Traoré for disbanding Burkina Faso’s electoral commission. Traoré’s ardent supporters defended him, while others asked Dhlomo to elaborate regarding his reaction.

Here are some of the reactions:

@_Hoshiko_0 said:

“He is moving weird now.”

@Fortunate_263 claimed:

“The signs were there 😂”

@Mo_Ongasaphuzi laughed:

“That bathi we need a leader like him in RSA 🤣🤣”

@The_Villager_In shared:

“You had this discussion a while ago, and you have said it in between shows as well. But I think he started very well, and we really don’t have reasons to doubt him. Let’s see, though. I am still behind him.”

@VukaAnime said:

“Nothing surprising about this, he revealed this a long time ago, that he doesn't believe in democracy.”

@wa_mahunguni argued:

“This is how dictators are born, starting as the favourite of the community, liked by everyone.”

@shady_myles exclaimed:

“The beginning has begun!”

@MwenyeMo highlighted:

"The key words here are foreign influence. The moment elections take place in Burkina Faso, France will impose another puppet."

@iamfootdoc asked:

“I'm still trying to figure out the "lol" basis of your comment 🤔 Zishani Ndoda? Ndlozi symptoms? 🤔”

