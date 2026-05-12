The man who was arrested for stealing Beyoncé’s unreleased music was reportedly sentenced

The incident, which occurred in 2025 ahead of the singer's last tour, dominated the headlines and raised questions about Bey's security, or lack thereof

Fans shared their thoughts on the length of the criminal's sentence, where some said it was a fitting punishment, while others argued that it was harsh

The Beyoncé music stealer was sentenced to two years in prison. Image: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Source: Getty Images

The case involving the theft of Beyoncé’s unreleased music has finally been put to rest after the suspect was sentenced to jail for the 2025 incident.

On Tuesday, 12 May 2026, Kelvin Evans pleaded guilty to one count of entering an automobile as well as criminal trespass.

Despite previously rejecting plea deals, according to 11Alive, Evans took a deal before the case was presented before a jury, which reduced his sentence significantly. While he was initially facing up to six years in prison, under the deal, he was given just two years and was tried as a repeat offender without the possibility of parole.

Investigators revealed that cameras captured Evans breaking into a Jeep Wagoneer that was rented by Beyoncé’s staff in July 2025. The car was parked in a Krog Street parking garage two days before Beyoncé’s Atlanta stop on her Cowboy Carter tour.

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Briefly News understands that among the stolen items were footage plans for the show, two laptops, past and future set lists, as well as the flash drives with the unreleased watermarked music.

Kelvin Evans, the man who was arrested for stealing Beyoncé's unreleased music in 2025, was sentenced to two years in jail. Image: Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Source: Getty Images

Following his arrest, however, TMZ reported that the police still hadn't retrieved the stolen songs.

Evans was reportedly nabbed after the Atlanta police tracked the car he had used in the robbery and conducted a traffic stop on the driver, who was allegedly his niece. It was revealed that the criminal had borrowed the car on the night of the theft.

He was arrested in September, just two months after the robbery, and while the cops have yet to find the stolen songs, many fans are relieved that the suspect finally faced justice.

Meanwhile, an outspoken few rushed to the comment section to voice their concerns about Evans' two-year sentence, arguing that the punishment was far too excessive for such a minor offence.

Social media reacts to Kelvin Evans' sentence

Fans took to the comment section to celebrate the news while shaming the criminal. Read some of the comments below.

Me_boogie212 said:

"Two years in prison for stealing Beyoncé's music, and he didn't even think to leak it all beforehand and sell Act III. Two years for nothing."

indigowskye wrote:

"Get him! Because of him, we don't have Act III."

BafanaMNxumalo posted:

"He thought he was going to be rich over someone else's sweat, now he's getting two years behind bars."

STALKMsAmber reacted:

"Don’t play with the Queen."

Social media weighed in on the length of the sentence for the Beyoncé music stealer. Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, others pointed out that while the music is undeniably valuable, a two-year sentence without the possibility of parole felt extreme

_social_twerker said:

"Love her down, but this is excessive and unnecessary."

Jesspolished reacted:

"Two years is kinda wild, but oh well."

TTAYLORJOEHD wrote:

"Two years in prison for a flash drive? Dude’s life is ruined over some unreleased songs. Harsh as hell for a non-violent crime."

samuelo_08 posted:

"This is way too much; he should be served for a short time in my opinion."

Videos of Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home shooter emerge

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared several disturbing videos of the woman who shot at Rihanna's home in Beverly Hills.

The chilling videos captured the woman's rants about Rih, leaving many to believe she had mental health issues that should have been addressed by those closest to her.

Source: Briefly News