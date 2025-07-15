Some of Beyoncé's unreleased music has reportedly been stolen in the middle of the Cowboy Carter tour

According to reports, the unreleased records were allegedly snatched along with "sensitive documents"

Reactions to the news were mixed as netizens debated on what could have happened, while the Hive celebrated possibly getting new music

Beyoncé's unreleased music reportedly landed in the wrong hands. Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It has been reported that a number of unreleased Beyoncé songs were stolen while she was on tour.

How were Beyoncé's unreleased songs stolen?

Word on the street is that Beyoncé's unreleased music was stolen.

Reports suggest that the singer, who is in the middle of her Cowboy Carter tour, faced a setback when her unpublicized records landed in the wrong hands.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the incident took place on 8 July 2025 in Atlanta, when thieves broke into a rental car used by the former Destiny's Child member's choreographer and one of her dancers.

A car rented by Beyoncés choreographer and dancer was reportedly broken into, and unreleased music and tour material were stolen. Image: Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images

The car was allegedly targeted after the two, Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue, parked their car at a parking deck and left at around 8 PM, only to return an hour later to discover it had been broken into through the trunk. Several items were stolen, including the following:

"Hard drives that contained 'watermarked music, unreleased music, footage plans for the show and past and future set lists, various clothing items, AirPods Max headphones and MacBook laptops."

The Atlanta Police are said to be investigating the case and have made progress through fingerprints, camera footage and location tracking through the Find My software.

The theft occurred days before the Atlanta leg of Bey's tour, scheduled for 10 to 14 July at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here's how social media reacted to the news

Social media users have begun speculating on how the robbery could have happened, questioning why her dancers had such valuable material with them in the first place:

kojocona added:

"Wait, what were unreleased songs even doing in the dancers’ SUV? Something’s not adding up here."

bodaktonio pointed fingers:

"It was Kenneth Petty and Pedro."

hoesluvpain suspected:

"I just know Nicki was behind it."

Meanwhile, fans were devastated by the news and have warned the thieves:

persianprince07 said:

"I hate you, whoever you are! I hope you NEVER experience joy for the rest of your life, omg."

kndyliciousdiva warned:

"Whoever stole that, trust, you will be dealt with."

doruOlt added:

"That’s not just a leak risk, it’s cultural theft. When someone like Beyoncé loses control of unreleased work, the impact hits far beyond music."

Fans reacted to Beyoncé's unreleased songs being stolen from her dancer's car. Image: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Meanwhile, the rest of the Bey Hive rejoiced at the prospect of hearing new music from the singer despite the consequences:

arianaunext was excited:

"WE’RE FINALLY GETTING PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA REMIX, OMG!"

SADITYSLEEZE cheered:

"TYRANT REMIX FT ARIANA COMING!"

misslolalovex ordered:

"They'd better leak a hit or run for their life!"

Beyoncé's sister accused of practising witchcraft

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a picture Beyoncé's sister, Solange Knowles, posted on social media.

The singer was accused of practising witchcraft after netizens spotted several unusual objects in her picture, claiming she already had a target in mind.

