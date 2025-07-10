Social media is buzzing after Beyoncé's sister posted a picture of her altar on social media

Solange Knowles is facing witchcraft allegations, and some netizens are convinced they know who she's coming for

Fans warned Nicki Minaj after her viral rant bashing Beyoncé and Jay-Z, saying Solange is after her

Beyoncé’s sister, Solange Knowles, is being accused of practising witchcraft on Nicki Minaj. Images: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Balmain, Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Solange Knowles is being accused of practising witchcraft after she posted a picture of an altar on her social media page.

Solange Knowles posts unusual altar

Oh, it's about to be a long day on social media after Beyoncé's little sister posted something unusual on her social media page.

Solange Knowles is topping trends after sharing a picture of a mini altar, and many are curious to know what it's for.

Beyoncé’s sister, Solange Knowles, posted a picture of her altar on social media. Image: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Twitter (X) user GotDaScoop shared screenshots from the Cranes in the Sky singer's Instagram story, where she posted an altar with several objects, including a miniature figure believed to be of the Orisha Yemaya, surrounded by oranges in what appears to be an offering.

It is believed that Yemaya is the goddess of the ocean and the mother of all living things. According to the Yoruba religion, she is revered for her nurturing and protective nature.

Social media reacts to Beyoncé's sister's post

People accused Solange of practising witchcraft and suspect that she may come after Nicki Minaj for the foul comments she made about Jay-Z and Beyoncé:

coldestzee said:

"Nothing is more powerful than the blood of Jesus. @NICKIMINAJ."

Evonnegisellee wrote:

"I told y'all Solange is on her, and don't think Beyonce and Tina are not secret witches either. They are all about to be pulling out all the candles and spells from New Orleans on that old demon."

Mavumavu91 warned Nicki Minaj:

"Nicki, you are in danger, girl!"

chrisisclueless posted:

"Nicki… I’d be worried."

DHQYaYa added:

"What she wants us to know is that she’s about to work something on the queen. That girl might want to chill because God don’t like ugly."

Heavie_OnIt posted:

"Let the spiritual wars begin!! 'Cause if ppl think a Caribbean like Nicki doesn't have current protection surrounding her and her family, then they have a rude awakening coming!!"

Nicki Minaj fans claim Solange Knowles might cast a spell on the rapper. Images: Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images for ABA, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Meanwhile, others said Solange made a huge mistake by posting her altar for all to see:

littleooouzie wrote:

"Black Americans, or at least the celebrities into the underworld stuff, know nothing about spirituality or witchcraft. You’re not supposed to show us any of this. That’s why the stuff is always backfiring on them."

Chlo_Chantel said:

"I would never share my altar for folks to see. Gotta keep something private."

OyaYansa18 posted:

"I don’t show my altar, and I side eye people who do."

