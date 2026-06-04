A routine stop in Benoni has landed two AmaPanyaza wardens in serious trouble with the law

An investigation was launched after a woman came forward with allegations against the officers

The pair are now expected to appear in court, and authorities say the investigation is far from over

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Two traffic wardens were arrested for extortion in Benoni. Image: @Abramjee/X

Source: Twitter

BENONI -Two Gauteng traffic wardens were arrested in Benoni on 3 June 2026 on allegations of extortion and possession of suspicious documents.

The two officers, popularly known as "AmaPanyaza" wardens, were arrested after they allegedly demanded R4,000 from a domestic worker who could not produce proof of her immigration status.

What happened?

According to reports, the incident unfolded when the wardens allegedly stopped the woman and questioned her documentation. When she was unable to provide proof of her immigration status, they allegedly demanded payment.

It is further claimed that the officers escorted her to an ATM, where she withdrew cash and handed over R4,000 before being released.

The matter was later reported to police, prompting an investigation and a search for the suspects’ vehicle. Law enforcement officers subsequently tracked down and intercepted the vehicle on Tom Jones Street in Benoni.

During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly discovered several foreign passports. The suspects were reportedly unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for why they were in possession of the documents.

Police question the legitimacy of the pair's vehicle

Authorities also noted that the vehicle’s licence disc allegedly did not correspond with official police and traffic records, raising further suspicion about its legitimacy.

Following the discovery, both traffic wardens were taken into custody. Police have confirmed that the pair face charges linked to extortion as well as the possession of suspicious or irregular documents.

Police have indicated that the investigation is ongoing, and more details may emerge as the case progresses through the justice system.

The two accused are expected to appear in court soon, where they will face formal charges relating to the incident.

See post from Yusuf Abramjee's X account:

South Africans weigh in

@StheMthimkhulu joked:

"They graduated from Lesufi School of Corruption."

@lioneszT said:

To think how overjoyed they were when Panyaza gave them this opportunity. Not forgetting how fiercely he defended them against opposition parties, who were green with jealousy. And now this!"

@ComboMarko commented:

"And then? So, we need another commission of enquiry for Maphanyaza now? They did not waste time."

@TheWeekdaeZA stated:

"Criminals pretending to be law enforcers."

@GlorMazibuko wrote:

"Again, this is not the first time I am hearing about Traffic Wardens that side being arrested."

300 wardens dismissed for misconduct

In similar news, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi revealed that since the programme’s launch in 2023, around 300 Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens, known as 'AmaPanyaza', have been dismissed for misconduct. While speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, Lesufi said the expulsions were due to wrongdoing such as soliciting payments, failing to account for confiscated stock during raids, or misusing government vehicles.

Gauteng's traffic wardens, locally known as 'AmaPanyaza'. Image: @ehTGlitch/X

Source: Twitter

Panyaza defends the traffic wardens' establishment

Briefly News also reported that the Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, defended the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens, known as Amapanyaza, after KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi slammed them. Mkhwanazi testified at the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament on 8 October 2025, where he described the Amapanyaza as unlawful. He said that its formation was illegal and should never have happened. Mkhwanazi said he raised concerns about the establishment of the wardens before the Police Board of Commissioners and that legal services supported his position.

Source: Briefly News