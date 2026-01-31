Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi revealed that since 2023, around 300 Crime Prevention Wardens, known as AmaPanyaza, have been dismissed for misconduct

Over 9,000 wardens were formally declared peace officers after completing training on 30 January 2026

Despite controversy and political scepticism over their effectiveness, Lesufi insists the programme is lawful and supports crime prevention effort

JOHANNESBURG-Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has revealed that since the programme’s launch in 2023, around 300 Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens, known as 'AmaPanyaza', have been dismissed for misconduct.

According to Eyewitness News, speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, Lesufi said the expulsions were due to wrongdoing such as soliciting payments, failing to account for confiscated stock during raids, or misusing government vehicles.

“To date, 300 of them have been expelled or dismissed because they were doing wrong things. Either requesting people to pay for some of the things, or if they invade an illegal tavern, some of the stock will not be accounted for, or some will use the cars beyond the boundaries they are assigned,” Lesufi said.

Despite these challenges, Lesufi said the wardens have had a positive impact in the fight against crime.

Crime Wardens declared peace officers

More than 9,000 wardens were formally declared peace officers on Friday, 30 January 2026. This move follows a Public Protector report in October 2025, which found that the wardens had been operating without the appropriate legal status and were unlawfully constituted. At the time, the report warned that they should not have been deployed to the frontlines of crime prevention.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia stressed that the decision to grant peace officer status was carefully considered. He noted that the wardens had completed all necessary training and assessments and had been found competent and capable to carry out their duties within the law.

Political parties in Gauteng have previously expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens programme, saying it has been insufficient in combating crime and calling for more effective measures. They criticised the initiative as lacking impact and not adequately structured to address crime challenges in the province. Some politicians suggested resources should instead be directed toward strengthening conventional law enforcement agencies and criticised the programme’s planning and execution.

Lesufi announced that the South African National Defence Force will be among the agencies training the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens, also known as AmaPanyaza, to help equip them with skills to fight crime. The wardens also receive instruction from other law enforcement bodies, including metro police departments, as part of efforts to enhance their operational capacity.

The Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens have been elevated to the same legal status as provincial traffic officers, with powers to arrest suspects without a warrant, as announced by Premier Panyaza Lesufi. While a governance expert acknowledged that, if properly trained and integrated, the wardens could contribute to crime prevention, many South Africans remain sceptical about their effectiveness and legality.

Previously, Briefly News reported that Premier Panyaza Lesufi rejected claims by KwaZulu‑Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens, known as AmaPanyaza, were established illegally, saying the initiative was lawful and intended to support policing efforts. Lesufi maintained that the wardens were created to work with other law enforcement agencies and focus on high‑priority areas, dismissing assertions that their formation showed contempt for the law.

