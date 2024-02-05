The Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens will be trained by the South African National -Defence Force

Gauteng's Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced X, and his spokesperson clarified that the army is one of their trainers

South Africans placed no hope in the wardens, infamously known as AmaPanyaza and their crime-fighting skills

The army will train the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens. Images: Gauteng Department of Community Safety

South Africans were suspicious of amaPanyaza's ability to fight crime after Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced that the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens, known as AmaPanyaza, would receive training from the South African National Defence Force.

SANDF to train AmaPanyaza

According to IOL, Lesufi announced on X, formerly Zwittr, when he said that AmaPanyaza would be handed over to the army for proper training. He added that he was not joking when he told the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens they would fight crime. His spokesperson, Sizwe Pamla, claimed that the wardens received training from different agencies, such as the Tshwane and johannesburg Metro Police Departments. He pointed out that the army is just one of those who will train AmaPanyaza.

South Africans not confident about the announcement

Netizens on Facebook expressed their displeasure at Lesufi's words.

Jan Titi asked:

"I wonder where they were when water department members were shot."

Bakang Ramatlhodi wrote:

"I hope they don't harass drunks and weed sellers."

Mokwala Malefane added:

"The comrades are benefitting."

Dean Mohale was sarcastic.

"Only ANC members are allowed to be AmaPanyaza."

Jan Holtzhausen protested:

"The SANDF is not trained in crime prevention."

Pappylon Rollingstone exclaimed:

"They are running away from crime."

Crime Prevention Wardens classed as Gauteng Traffic Police

