South Africa's public protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, published some findings she made about the Limpopo Social Development Department

Kholeka Gcaleka compiled a report which exposed corruption in the staff hired by the government department

South Africans discussed the Public Protector's report, and many people realised the rampant corruption

LIMPOPO - Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka is making headway in uncovering corruption. She recently focused on the Limpopo Social Development Department, and her report was less than complimentary.

Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka unveiled corruption at the Limpopo Social Development Department. Image: Matthew Ashton / Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Many people were fascinated by what the Public Protector found out. The Limpopo Social Development Department was under scrutiny from online users.

Kholeka Gcaleka exposes Limpopo department

According to SABC News, Kholeka Gcaleka reported that the Limpopo Social Development Department has irregularly appointed employees. The report detailed that certain candidates in Polokwane and Mavambe child and youth care centres were hired without qualifications.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Limpopo department gets notice from Public Protector

In light of the report, the department received a 30-day notice to follow the Public Protector's recommendations. Kholeka Gcaleka suggested that they terminate the irregular contracts, and the department spokesperson Joshua Kwapa said they are willing to implement her solution.

South Africans complain about corruption

Online users shared their reactions to the report by the Public Protector. Many complained that it was just the tip of the iceberg.

Bongani Mgubela complained:

"But as usual, no action will be taken against the culprits."

Basize Mathe wrote:

"Mkhaya put the criminals in jail we are tired as country yilamasela sesilahle nethemba kuhulumeni obusayo."

Brenda Declerck was impressed:

"Clever well educated young lady!"

Ayanda Mbele said:

"We are waiting for you to release a report on the rand manipulation by Mario Ramos and Johan Rupert. Oh, I forgot, you serve Stellenbosch."

Norman Modiko Modiko added:

"And she quiet about Banks that manipulated the Rand and the public was suffocated by this and their houses,cars and ather valuables were repossessed by the same banks.."

Tulani Mnzwana III asked:

"What about Phala Phala?"

SA nods in agreement as Gcaleka makes stern warning

Briefly News previously reported that the public protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, warned that because of the millions of people depending on social grants, South Africa might be on its way to becoming a welfare state.

According to IOL, Gcaleka, whom Ramaphosa recently appointed as the public protector after Busi Mkhwebane was sacked, revealed that over 26 million people in the country receive various grants and survive with them.

These include the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant, old age, disability, foster care and child support grants. She revealed that although the country has made significant strides in 30 years of democracy, the conditions of many living in South Africa created a dependency on social grants. She noted that over 50% of the population is still living in poverty, and because of the decline in the economy, the country is becoming a welfare state.

Source: Briefly News