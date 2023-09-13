President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially removed Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane from her position as the Public Protector of South Africa

Mkhwebane was found guilty of misconduct and incompetence by the Section 194 Committee

The former PP said she would be taking the proceedings on review, and South Africans weighed in on her planned legal action

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa had decided to formally fire Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane as the Public Protector of South Africa.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially fired as the Public Protector of South Africa. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images & Thomas Lohnes

Source: Getty Images

The decision comes after Members of Parliament voted to have her removed after she was found guilty of misconduct and incompetence by the Section 194 Committee. According to News24, 79.5% of the National Assembly voted against Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane found out about her firing on Tuesday, 12 September and shared the letter issued to her Ramaphosa.

Advocate Mkhwebane throws shade after getting fired

In the letter, Ramaphosa stated that based on the committee's findings and the outcome of the MPs' vote, she is no longer the Public Protector.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mkhwebane threw shade at the Democratic Alliance and the African National Congress (ANC) for successfully removing her.

She said she wished the "concomitant efficiency" used to have her removed could be used to end loadshedding. She then added that she would challenge the review proceedings for her impeachment, signifying she is not backing down.

Read the full letter below:

South Africans comment on Mkhwebane's reaction to her firing

@kabelodick said:

"Trying to manipulate uswe know our government is useless, Cyril Ramaphosa & his thugs from the ANC will be removed next year, but the Public Protector office also needed protection we thank them for acting swiftlyloadshedding or not Busisiwe Mokwebane is incompetent."

@Uzenakho said:

"They're doing exactly what you were doing. There were so many pressing issues facing our communities that your office investigated, but you chose politicians over the people."

@simphiwezwane07 said:

"It was brave of you to go after the ANC and the National Party at the same time. No one goes after the banks and survives, you said screw you I’m going for the reserve bank. Brave."

@SbusisoFaku

"I'm not your fan, but I like how you challenge this abuse of power by those who are doing their best to destroy you. None of them are perfect, including Cryil, yet you're the most sought. Stand firm. Don't lose focus."

Mkhwebane becomes 1st Public Protector to be impeached

Briefly News reported that Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is the first Public Protector ever to get impeached in South Africa.

This comes after Members of Parliament voted with an overwhelming majority to impeach her on Monday, 11 September, for misconduct and incompetence. The vote took place following the Section 194 inquiry, which concluded she was not fit to serve.

According to News24, Mkhwebane's conduct was questioned after she was accused of leading politically charged investigations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News