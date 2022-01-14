2022 celebrates the release of the latest Vishkanya episode, also known as Blue Girl Venom. This classic Indian paranormal drama stars Aishwarya Khare as Aparajita and Vin Rana as Malay, who tell the tale of a young girl inflicted with venomous abilities. As the story unfolds, Aparajita questions whether she should use her powers for evil like her mother intended, or can she carve out a path of her own?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The latest episodes of this paranormal drama can be viewed from 21 January 2022. Photo: @vishkanya_fanpage

Source: Twitter

In the classic Bollywood style, Vishkanya has all the drama. Find out all you need to know about the Blue Venom Girl (Vishkanya) cast members with Briefly.

Blue Venom Girl (Vishkanya)'s profile summary

Genre: Paranormal drama

Paranormal drama Series name: Blue Venom Girl

Original title: Vishkanya

Country of origin: India

Seasons: 1

1 Episodes: 119

119 Starring: Aishwarya Khare and Vin Rana

Aishwarya Khare and Vin Rana First episode: 21 January 2022

21 January 2022 Channel: Zee world TV Africa

Zee world TV Africa Network: eExtra and ZeeTV

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

What is the story of the Vishkanya serial?

Hailing from India, Vishkanya tells the story of Aparajita, who has been brought up in abusive conditions and is unaware that she is a 'vishkanya'. She is not allowed to leave her house but still manages to fall in love with her neighbour, Malay.

After a lifetime of being cooped up at home, her mother eventually let her out to a party at the Mittal family mansion – to kill all those in attendance.

What is the meaning of Vishkanya?

The Vish kanya (Sanskrit विष -कन्या) directly translates into "Poison girl." They are mythological beings, usually young women, who were used as assassins. Their blood is poisonous to other humans, and, according to some Hindu mythology, they can kill a person by just looking at them.

How is a Vishkanya made?

The myth states that girls were made poisonous by exposing them to low-intensity poison at a very young age. Many died, but those who developed an immunity to the poison would survive. However, the body fluids of these girls would be "poisoned", and sexual contact becomes lethal to other humans.

Cast members

This series brings to life the story of Aparajita. Let us find out more about the cast and characters in the latest instalment of this supernatural drama.

Aishwarya Khare as Aparajita Malay Mittal (aka Appu) (Vishkanya)

The leading lady Aparajita is a mythological creature with posonous properties. Photo: @aishwarya_khare

Source: Instagram

Aishwarya Khare has the honours of playing the leading lady, Aparajita. She was born in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on September 25, 1996. She is a well-known Indian actress and model who has been working in the television industry since 2014.

Vin Rana as Malay Mittal

Vin plays the character of Malay, who is involved in a love triangle between Aishwarya and Vardaan . Photo: @vinrana

Source: Instagram

Vinay Rana was born on 16 December 1986 and raised in Delhi. He is the lead male character of this paranormal drama. Vin is married to Nita Sofiani, but on screen, his character is the main love interest of Aparajita and part of the group that she was sent to assassinate.

Rohini Banerjee as Kalpana Ghosh (Appu's Aunt)

Rohini Banerjee is an Indian actress and model born in Bengal. She was a beauty queen and the runner up-in Celebrity Miss India.

Rohini plays Aparajita's evil aunt, who is pretending to be her mother. Kalpana is the one who urges the young Vishkanya to murder the Mittal family in order to get revenge.

Prachi Sinha as Vardaan Malay Mittal (Veda)

Prachi Sinha was born on 5 April 1991 in Patna. She is an Indian film and television actress and also works as a model.

Who is Vardaan in Vishkanya? Much to Aparajita's despair, Vardaan becomes the centre of Malay's attention. Eventually, Malay leaves Aparajita to pursue his interests in Vardaan.

Kashish Duggal Paul as Nandita Mittal (Malay's mother)

Kashish has taken up photography as a hobby. Photo: @kashishduggalofficial

Source: Instagram

Kashish started as an artist before joining the entertainment industry, launching her career in Doordarshan. She is married to Bobby Paul and appears in several television shows, including Mooh Boli Shaadi and Baal Gopal Kare Dhamal.

Ashlesha Sawant as Mandira/Kala Saaya

Ashlesha was born on September 24, 1972, in Pune, where she graduated with a T.Y.B. Com degree in 2003. She is most known for playing Preeti in "Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara."

Ashlesha plays Nandita Mittal's sister, whose life was taken from her by The Black Shadow.

Where can I watch the Vishkanya serial?

The latest Vishkanya episodes are available on eExtra from 21 January. Episodes are also available on Zee world TV Africa.

What have you missed in the first week of Vishkanya? Here are some teasers!

Friday 21 January 2022: Episode 1

Malay's mother, Nandita, performs a sanctity ritual to purify him. Finally, Kalpana grants Aparajita the freedom to live a normal life.

Monday 24 January 2022: Episode 2

Kalpana prevents Nandita from cancelling the party scheduled at the Mittal mansion the next day by curing Malay using a concoction.

Tuesday 25 January 2022: Episode 3

Kalpana goes to the party without Aparajita; Malay calms Nandita by admitting his supernatural curiosity.

Wednesday 26 January 2022: Episode 4

Kalpana tells Aparajita to avoid physical contact and food/liquid consumption at the party. Finally, Aparajita arrives at the house party of the Mittals and stuns all with her beauty.

Thursday 27 January 2022: Episode 5

Kalpana takes Tapur back home to scold her, leaving Aparajita alone at the party. Aparajita is groped by a drunkard, Vikas Agarwal. She runs into a room where Malay sees her.

Friday 28 January 2022: Episode 6

Aparajita cries on hearing Tapur remonstrating to Kalpana about her secondary treatment compared to her cousin's.

Blue Venom Girl is a powerful combination of drama, romance and the supernatural world. Delving into the mythology of the Vishkanya, this exciting tail is full of twists and turns that tug on your heartstrings. Keep an eye out for the first episode's release on 21 January 2022.

READ ALSO: Zee Rishtey Awards 2021: Bollywood Stars Shraddha, Dheeraj and Others Win Big

Briefly.co.za has all you need to know about the recent Bollywood award ceremony. The Zee Rishtey Awards 2021 were hosted on January 9th, and some of Zee TV's favourite stars received honours.

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar received a total of five well-deserved accolades for their roles in Kundali Bhagya; read on with Briefly.co.za for more!

Source: Briefly News