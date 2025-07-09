A TikTok video of a woman attempting to bake scones in an air fryer went viral, sparking disbelief and amusement

Despite the results of the scones, the video highlighted the growing trend of air fryer use for quick, accessible meals

The video underscored that baking is about creativity and shared experience, and left many inspired to experiment

South Africans reacted with humorous amusement and supportive advice to a viral TikTok video of a woman baking less-than-perfect scones in an air fryer, sparking conversations about innovative home cooking and the joy of shared culinary experiments.

A woman’s attempt to bake scones in an air fryer went viral on TikTok, drawing laughter, advice, and curiosity from South African viewers. Image: @talitha_dudumashe52

Source: TikTok

A video of a woman baking scones in an air fryer has gone viral, and South Africans are floored. Shared by TikTok user @talitha_dudumashe52, the clip begins with the woman placing her dough in a compact air-fryer basket. A few minutes later, the results had viewers teasing them.

The comments section lit up with reactions. Some users were in disbelief, others applauded the effort, and many just wanted to know how they tasted. People offered advice on how to improve texture, suggesting adding margarine or brushing the tops with sugar water to soften the crust. A few even asked where to buy the special paper she used inside the fryer.

Despite the playful teasing, the atmosphere remained supportive and humorous. Talitha engaged with followers, responding to questions and laughing along with the jokes. She acknowledged that the scones didn’t turn out perfectly soft, but appreciated the feedback and promised to try again with tweaks.

The growing trend of air fryer quick meals

Beyond the entertainment, the video highlighted how air fryers are becoming a growing trend for quick, accessible meals. Air fryers have become popular in many South African homes as a more energy-efficient alternative to traditional ovens. For those with limited kitchen space or looking to try quick recipes, the air fryer is proving to be a useful tool.

Talitha engaged with followers, responding to questions and laughing at the jokes. The joy is in the attempt, the laughter, and the lessons along the way. While the final product may have raised eyebrows, it also warmed hearts.

At the end of the day, it wasn’t about flawless scones; it was about creativity, community, and sharing a good laugh with thousands. And thanks to Talitha’s fearless trial run, many others are now curious to give air fryer baking a try. Whether they were crunchy, fluffy, or something in between, those scones made a statement.

A TikTok showing a woman baking scones in an air fryer sparked hilarious reactions and helpful tips from viewers across Mzansi. Image: @talitha_dudumashe52

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Balungile Luminjalo wrote:

"Yoh, mine releases cold air when it feels like it. Someone help, please!"

Thandoh Ngidi added:

"Those are definitely rusks, moss. 😩😩😩"

Ncumisa Mizana Godlo said:

"I’m not happy, yhuuu, they’re way too hard!"

Zee_Macozoma shared:

"Next time, sprinkle some sugar water on top while they’re hot, then cover them for a bit so they soften up."

ZoeAfrika said:

"That thing is going to go krwamza, krwam krwam! I’m too scared, mntase. I’m not doing it."

Seery97 asked:

"I’ll try it though, we’re learning day by day. But why does it go krwaba krwaba? 😭"

YouTube: Athi Zikode asked:

"Why did I think you were making amagwinya? 😅🫣"

Mpumi:

"Next time, mix in some Rama or cooking oil with the flour, they’ll come out soft."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News stories about air fryers

