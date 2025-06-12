A Joburg content creator shared her clever air fryer method for cooking eggs using protective liners that eliminate the need for washing pots and plates

The woman uses air fryer paper liners as both a cooking surface and an eating plate, adding butter, eggs, salt, and pepper before cooking everything in one go

South Africans had mixed reactions to the lazy cooking hack, with some asking where to buy the liners, while others questioned whether air-fried eggs taste good

A Joburg woman shared her cooking hack that doesn't get any dishes dirty.

A clever cooking hack has divided Mzansi after a Joburg woman shared her genius method for making eggs without creating any dirty dishes.

Content creator @zamalishe.dushu.umalishe posted the time-saving tip in early June with the caption:

"Am I the only one who wishes to not have dishes after cleaning?🤣This is how I do my eggs on the air fryer 👌Simple and neat 😃"

The video shows the woman placing an air fryer protective liner inside her appliance, then adding butter directly onto the paper-like surface. She cracks eggs on top, seasons them with salt and pepper, and sets the air fryer timer. Once cooked, she eats the eggs straight from the liner, which acts like a disposable plate. This helps her avoid washing the frying pan, plate, or any utensils.

The hack also saves both time and effort, especially for busy people who hate doing dishes. By using the air fryer liner as both a cooking surface and plate, she cuts out multiple steps from the traditional cooking process. The protective liner prevents food from sticking to the air fryer basket while keeping everything contained in one convenient package.

Mzansi weighs in on the hack

The cooking method sparked varied reactions from viewers:

@Mo Chuene asked:

"Can anybody please advise where I can get those paper things that go inside the air fryer, and what are they called?"

@Bridgette Mapulane inquired:

"Where can I get these paper plates, Mommy?"

@Matlhodi Lebepe shared:

"I caught my younger sister frying malana in the airfryer... I no longer want anything to do with that airfryer 😭"

@Kgosi Tyson questioned:

"How much of a lazy person do you have to be to air fry eggs?"

@Felly Choto noted:

"For health, yes, but for taste, it's a no!"

Air fryer popularity explained

According to Nedis, air fryers have become incredibly popular because they're affordable, use less oil than traditional fryers, and heat food evenly and quickly. These appliances are much healthier than deep fryers and work faster than standard ovens.

The pandemic increased air fryer sales as more people started cooking from home and investing in specialised kitchen equipment. Health awareness has also grown, with people looking for ways to enjoy fried foods with up to 90% less fat compared to regular frying methods.

Air fryers work like convection ovens but preheat and cook food more quickly using hot air circulation. They require only a tablespoon or two of oil compared to deep fryers that need vats full of oil. This makes them perfect for preparing vegetables, fish, meat, and even vegan dishes like tofu. With built-in timers, non-stick coatings, and dishwasher-safe parts, they make cooking and cleaning much easier.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

