A woman served her in-laws bright blue pap and chicken feet after they demanded she start cooking and doing household chores

The woman used blue food colouring to dye the entire meal, including the drinking water, creating an unappetising dish that her in-laws refused to eat

Social media users were both horrified and amused by the blue meal, with many comparing it to poison or calling it scary-looking food

A young woman left social media users both shocked and entertained after she served her in-laws a completely blue meal as revenge for their demands.

Content creator @ujjustkidding, who regularly posts fun videos on Facebook, shared footage of the woman preparing an unusual dinner that consisted of bright blue pap and chicken feet. The video was posted in the second week of June with the caption:

"Point of view: I served my in-laws dinner and they rejected it."

The woman explained that her in-laws had told her she needed to start cooking and working around the house doing chores, so she decided to prepare a meal for them with her creative twist.

The video shows the woman preparing what would normally be a traditional South African meal of pap and chicken feet. However, she added large amounts of blue food colouring to both the pap and the chicken feet. The blue dye turned the chicken feet an unnatural green colour once cooked, making the entire meal look completely unappetising.

She even went as far as serving them blue-coloured water to drink with their meal. The final result looked nothing like the traditional comfort food that most South Africans would recognise and enjoy.

According to the woman, her in-laws completely rejected the blue meal, which she described as them "behaving like spoilt brats." She expressed frustration that they didn't appreciate her creativity and use of colour in cooking. The woman seemed genuinely offended that her in-laws wouldn't eat the food she had prepared, despite its unusual appearance.

Psychology behind food colours

According to Technology Driven Concepts, the psychology of food colours plays a huge role in how appetising meals appear to people. Different colours can either stimulate or suppress appetite, which might explain why the blue meal didn't go down well with the in-laws.

Blue is particularly problematic when it comes to food because it's rarely found in natural foods and is often associated with spoilage or artificial products. Research shows that blue actually works as an appetite suppressant, which is why it's almost never used in food marketing or restaurant branding.

Red and yellow colours typically stimulate hunger and make food appear more appealing, which is why many fast food chains use these colours in their branding. Green is associated with freshness and health, making vegetables more attractive to eat.

The brain develops strong associations between certain colours and specific tastes based on past experiences. When food doesn't match our colour expectations, it creates confusion and can make even familiar dishes seem unappetising. A blue version of traditional pap would trigger this kind of negative reaction.

Visual expectations are incredibly important when it comes to food. If something looks wrong or unnatural, most people will instinctively avoid eating it, regardless of whether it tastes normal.

Social media reacts with horror and humour

The video has sparked strong reactions from South Africans who couldn't believe what they were seeing. Many viewers expressed genuine concern about the safety of eating such heavily dyed food.

@Less Khaba D Mochwane worried:

"That looks like something dangerous dude, naa someone gonna die here, haekhona ngeke😂😂"

@Angie Ramaila questioned:

"😂😂 Why blue pap and walkies mara Le wena!! O, too creative."

@Dineo Nelly admitted:

"The food is scary, my dear 😭"

@Nosy MaNjomanr Njomane compared:

"It looks like that negative filter on those old Nokia phones."

@Leethon Mackay drew the line:

"Blue pap, ja I can try but the Alien foot... I'm sorry"

@John Griggs asked:

"What kinda poison is that? Hell noo😂"

