SANDOWN, GAUTENG— Build One South Africa (BOSA) president Mmusi Maimane has called on the South African Police Service and the South African Reserve Bank to immediately arrest controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, claiming he is currently in South Africa.

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Mmusi Maimane took a jab at Wicknell Chivayo. Images: Gianluigi Guercia/ AFP via Getty Images and @wicknellchivayo/ X

Source: UGC

Maimane tweeted a picture of Chivayo sitting on a plane on his @MmusiMaimane X account. Maimane also circled the location of the tweet and indicated that Chivayo could be in South Africa. He also noted that Chivayo, whom he termed a person of interest, recently met with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s farm and is linked to money laundering.

View the tweet on X here:

On 19 May 2026, Maimane shared a video screenshot showing Ramaphosa sitting with Chivayo during Ramaphosa’s visit to Mnangagwa earlier in May. Maimane questioned whether Ramaphosa knew Chivayo, alleging that the businessman is central to massive corruption in Zimbabwe and serves as one of Mnangagwa’s "gold mafia" associates. Maimane argued that corruption within the Zimbabwean government directly impacts South Africa by forcing citizens across the border, stating that regional governance failures cause mass immigration into a nation already struggling with unemployment and poverty.

Mmusi Maimane challenges Cyril Ramaphosa

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Maimane also shared a Legalbrief Africa report revealing that Chivayo is under investigation for partnering with Johannesburg-based printing company Ren-Form to supply overpriced election materials to Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission was allegedly invoiced R23 million for a R90,000 server and R68,700 per unit for portable toilets costing R10,000.

Source: Briefly News