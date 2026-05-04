CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE— Democratic Alliance leader Geordin Hill-Lewis questioned President Cyril Ramaphosa’s unannounced visit to Zimbabwe on 3 May 2026, despite the government clarifying that it was a working visit.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Cyril Ramaphosa was in Zimbabwe on an unannounced visit. Image: @PresidencyZA

Source: Twitter

Geordin Hill reacted to the visit on his @geordinhl X account. He shared a tweet from Zimbabwean publication ZimLive, which shared a video of Ramaphosa and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Geordin Hill-Lewis slams the visit

The in-video caption alleges that Ramaphosa undertook an official tour of Mnangagwa’s farm, Precabe Farm. The video shows Ramaphosa walking with Mnangagwa and their respective entourages. The video continues to show Ramaphosa sampling bread, his hand sifting through bags of seeds, inspecting bags of potatoes, and observing herds of Ankole cattle, sheep, and other livestock. The two presidents are also shown inspecting a few tractors before donning similar bucket hats from the farm. The tour also includes visiting the Precabe’s fish farm operations.

According to ZimLive, Ramaphosa was accompanied by two alleged Zimbabwean tender magnates, Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Wicknell Chivayo. Chivayo later praised Ramaphosa on his @wicknellchivayo X account as Africa’s gentle giant. He said Ramaphosa’s presence carried authority, defined by humility, composure, and an undeniable aura of leadership. He added that the two countries stand poised to unlock greater mutually beneficial opportunities, anchored on a shared history, complementary strengths, and visionary leadership.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

View his tweet on X here:

Hill-Lewis, who was recently elected as the Democratic Alliance’s leader, was not as impressed by the trip as Chivayo was. He bluntly called the trip dodgy.

View his tweet on X here:

What did the government say?

The Presidency posted a short statement about the trip with accompanying pictures on its @PresidencyZA X account. The Presidency said that Ramaphosa's visit was a working visit intended to discuss issues of mutual and bilateral interests.

View the tweet on X here:

Source: Briefly News