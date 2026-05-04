Fan-favourite actors Shalate Sekhabi and Wanda Zuma, who played husband and wife in House of Zwide , have officially tied the knot in real life

The pair shared videos and photos of their traditional wedding ceremony on their Instagram accounts over the weekend

House of Zwide fans congratulated the actors on social media on Sunday, 3 May 2026

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'House of Zwide' actors Shalate Sekhabi and Wanda Zuma get married, SA comments on photos. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Former House of Zwide actress Shalate Sekhabi has married her on-screen husband, Wanda Zuma, who plays the character Nkosi Zwide on the eTV fashion telenovela.

Sekhabi, who played the role of Shoki Zwide on the show, previously made headlines when she announced their engagement on social media.

The actress and singer recently debunked social media rumours that she's pregnant with Zuma's baby.

Social media user @vernonmxadzi shared a video of the actor's lobola and umbebeso venue on his TikTok account on Sunday, 3 May 2026.

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"We had the honor of creating this beautiful lobola celebration setup for Wanda & Kgabang✨❤️. A day filled with love, culture, and elegance, brought to life through our decor touch. Thank you for trusting us to make your special moment unforgettable," he captioned the clip.

Social media user @sihlejakes shared a photo of Zuma and Sekhabi's wedding on his Instagram Story on Sunday, 4 May 2026.

'House of Zwide' stars Shalate Sekhabi and Wanda Zuma tie the knot. Image: SihleJakes

Source: Instagram

South Africans congratulate the pair

Tefo Trevor Nyepetsi said:

"What, they were really dating and married? Wow, I did not expect that. So, now, how do they play a character in a soapie and still keep and act professional on screen and keep their relationship private?"

@Masoso responded:

"Bazoshada okwesithu."

Sindiswa Dambuza wrote:

"Congratulations, may God strengthen your foundation as it is built on wet grounds."

🍒🌸DikoSP🍓🤎 reacted:

"Wow, I am so happy for them 🎉❤️‍🩹☺️."

Xoliswa M said:

"Love is beautiful, I am so happy for her.❤️❤️"

Navetiso Mhana Moon responded:

"At least they're getting married for real this time. I love them."

Maureen Nkgathi reacted:

"From series to reality, wow, congratulations."

Ncomile said:

"It was beautiful ❤️.'

RebaNkgothwe10 replied:

"How much do you charge for this setup?"

Social media user Andile also posted a video of the couple's wedding on his TikTok account on Sunday, 3 May 2026.

"Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Zuma," he captions the post.

MsB😍 said:

"Congratulations to you 🥰🥰."

Makhala wrote:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉."

Scarfs_by_Kuhle responded:

"Wait, did you say lobola!"

Connie, the shona gal, replied:

"Congratulations to the couple."

🦋Evie Malender🦋 commented:

"I love this ❤️🥹."

Anika Blank said:

"If they're marrying each other in real life because fans loved their relationship in acting, then they will divorce fast. Good luck to them. Marriage needs respect; may they respect and love each other deeply, and put God at the center of their marriage. Good luck to them."

'House of Zwide's Shalate Sekhabi and Wanda Zuma get married traditionally. Images: SihleJakes, AphiweGwala and Towertw25

Source: Instagram

House of Zwide star Shalate Sekhabi shares an update on her engagement to Wanda Zuma

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that singer and actress Shalate Sekhabi posted a photo of her engagement to her former co-star Wanda Zuma.

Sekhabi, who previously played Zuma's on-screen wife, Shoki Zwide, on House of Zwide, confirmed their engagement online.

South Africans and fans of the eTV telenovela recently took to social media to congratulate the actors.

Source: Briefly News