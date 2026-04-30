During an episode of Music Pulse that aired on Tuesday, 28 April, Nota Baloyi blamed Zeus Omega after Zee Nxumalo lost all seven of her nominations at the Metro FM Music Awards

After seeing the clip, Zee Nxumalo's manager responded with an insult and a threat aimed at the controversial music executive

Some netizens agreed with Nota Baloyi and urged Zeus to accept criticism and suggested ways he could improve Zee Nxumalo’s campaign strategy

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Zeus Omega threatened Nota Baloyi after his comments about Zee Nxumalo's Metro FM awards loss. Image: zeus.omega, zeenxumalo_, lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Zee Nxumalo’s manager, Zeus Omega, has strongly responded to outspoken music executive Nota Baloyi’s blistering criticism following the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards.

This comes after Zee Nxumalo lost all seven of her Metro FM Music Awards nominations. In the aftermath of the loss, the Mama hitmaker reacted with a heartfelt social media post.

During an episode of Music Pulse that aired on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, on MacG’s YouTube channel, Nota Baloyi criticised Zeus Omega, real name Mzukisi Siwundla, saying he was the reason Zee Nxumalo lost at the Metro FM Music Awards.

Nota suggested that the songstress, who topped Spotify streaming charts in 2025, should make some managerial changes.

“How are you trying to act all innocent? You didn't buy the girl the award. You're a failure. You are a failure. Zeus is the failure here? He's the one that's to blame. What she should be tweeting is ‘Zeus is fired.’ Done. Take yourself seriously,” Nota Baloyi said.

Watch a clip of Nota Baloyi’s take shared by the Podcast and Chill Network on X (Twitter) below:

Zee Nxumalo's manager threatens Nota Baloyi

The clip gained traction, and Zeus came across it, prompting a strong-worded response. He threatened to assault Nota Baloyi the next time he met him. Zeus claimed that Nota Baloyi was a failure and had not achieved as much as he had. The post was captioned:

“Klap on sight, not gonna chat up a pap failed grootman that can’t even go Band for Band with my artists that are 18 even.”

See Zeus' full response by clicking the link.

SA slams Zee Nxumalo's manager for threatening Nota Baloyi

In the comments beneath Zeus’ response, social media users expressed mixed reactions. While some agreed with Nota and urged Zeus to take constructive criticism, others offered him advice. Several netizens shared what Nota Baloyi achieved with Kwesta and some of his artists

Here are some of the comments:

@AfterEarth said:

“Zee Nxumalo and Shebeshxt bullied 2025. That’s a fact, and nothing can change that🤝”

@ReallyUndecided remarked:

"Nobody knows your artists. We only know Uncle Waffles. Let those kids go because you are failing them."

@CarolMbona suggested:

“Why not consider hosting a voting campaign across some varsity campuses where they can watch Zee perform and vote at the same time? That girl uyathandwa ay kancane..Lento yaZee is upsetting and disappointing. Someone must be held accountable futhi!”

@jamesZwane36156 recounted:

“In 2017, Kwesta won 6 Samas under nota in one night. What band for band are you talking about? You failed, chief.”

@BonoloMatiye criticised:

“Who do you think you are to threaten someone? Focus on improving your artists and leave boxing for boxers!”

Mzansi reacted to Zeus Omega's response to Nota Baloyi. Image: zeus.omega, lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee advises Zee Nxumalo after Metro FM Awards snub

While Nota Baloyi is criticising Zeus Omega and advising Zee Nxumalo to make managerial changes, other prominent figures in the music industry are taking a less aggressive approach.

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee recently offered Zee Nxumalo advice following her loss at the Metro FM Music Awards.

Prince Kaybee addressed the situation with blunt honesty, offering tough love and practical advice that reflected his experience in the industry.

Source: Briefly News