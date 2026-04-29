A 69-year-old doctor has been arrested in Newcastle following allegations that he sexually assaulted female patients at a Madadeni hospital

Police say the suspect allegedly touched victims inappropriately during consultations and, in some cases, forced them to perform sexual acts

Investigations were launched after a whistleblower alerted authorities, with police warning that more charges could follow

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A Newcastle doctor was arrested over an alleged sexual assault of patients. Image: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

NEWCASTLE - A 69-year-old medical doctor has been arrested in Newcastle after allegations that he sexually assaulted multiple female patients at a hospital in Madadeni.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place at a hospital in Madadeni Hospital between August 2025 and April 2026.

Police investigations unveiled the assault

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the doctor allegedly inappropriately touched patients on their breasts and private parts during consultations. In some cases, it is further alleged that he forced victims to perform sexual acts on him.

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Police say the matter came to light after victims reported the abuse to a whistleblower, who anonymously alerted authorities. Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit detectives followed up on the tip-offs, and investigations led to the suspect’s arrest after formal cases were opened.

Authorities say additional charges could still be added if more victims come forward. The accused is expected to appear in court later this week.

Journalist Desan Thathiah posted about the case on his X account:

South Africans on social media expressed shock and outrage

@U_Siphoz said:

"Hawu. Chances are he has been doing this for much longer. Going to jail at 69 instead of retirement is bad business"

@BrownGoje said:

"Is he a real doctor? Studied for 9 years just to lust on unwell people on their sick bed?"

@njaps12 said:

"Chances are, this has been going on for years. It can't be that it just started, no way! I hope more victims will come forward."

@MzansiFarmer said:

"This is deeply disturbing a doctor abusing patients’ trust like that Respect to the whistleblower and the victims for coming forward,hope more speak out so justice is complete."

@Mricho82 said:

"An old man nearing retirement embarrassing himself like this "

Doctor accused of attempting to rape a patient

In similar news, a 34-year-old male doctor allegedly attempted to rape a pregnant patient who was undergoing an abdominal ultrasound as part of her pregnancy observation at the hospital. According to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, in the early hours of Sunday, 27 April 2025, a 22-year-old pregnant patient informed healthcare workers on duty at George Masebe Hospital that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male doctor who was examining her and the staff on duty immediately informed the police. Dieketseng Mashego, the Limpopo Health MEC said she was appalled by the report.

Madadeni Provincial Hospital in Newcastle. Image: KZN Department of Health website

Source: UGC

Mpumalanga nurse assaults patient

Briefly News reported that a patient was allegedly assaulted by a nurse at the Tonga Hospital in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga. The patient, Lydia Makhoba, was taken to the hospital for her diabetic foot and hypertension to be treated. She died on 27 March 2025. The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Mpumalanga demanded that the role two nurses who allegedly played in the assault of a patient who died be investigated.

Source: Briefly News