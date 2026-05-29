Themba Zwane’s future at Mamelodi Sundowns has finally been clarified after weeks of speculation surrounding the veteran midfielder

The Bafana Bafana star recently received a major international boost ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America

Supporters have flooded social media with emotional messages after Sundowns confirmed a key decision on their long-serving captain

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Themba Zwane has signed a new Mamelodi Sundowns contract after earning a place in South Africa’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad. Image: Masandawana

Source: Twitter

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed that captain Themba “Mshishi” Zwane has signed a new contract with the club, ending speculation about his future after his inclusion in South Africa’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The announcement came on Friday, 29 May 2026, just days after Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named the veteran midfielder in his final 26-man squad for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The new deal rewards one of the most decorated players in Sundowns history following another successful season in which the Tshwane giants lifted, the CAF Champions League trophy.

Themba Zwane rewarded after successful season

Sundowns confirmed the extension in a post on X. The club posted:

“Our captain, Themba Zwane, has signed a new contract, extending his journey with Mamelodi Sundowns.”

The announcement follows months of uncertainty surrounding the midfielder's future. Zwane had previously admitted he was unsure whether he would remain at Chloorkop beyond the end of June.

The playmaker has enjoyed a glittering career since joining Sundowns from Vardos FC in 2011. After a loan spell at Mpumalanga Black Aces, he returned to establish himself as one of South African football’s standout performers.

His achievements include multiple Premier Soccer League titles, domestic cup trophies and two CAF Champions League crowns.

Bafana Bafana World Cup call-up boosts Zwane’s standing

SABC Sport reported that Zwane’s selection for the 2026 FIFA World Cup strengthened his case for a new contract.

The midfielder is expected to provide leadership and experience to a South African squad preparing for its first World Cup appearance since 2010.

Broos has repeatedly highlighted the value of experienced players in guiding younger teammates, making Zwane an important figure both on and off the pitch.

Mamelodi Sundowns make major Themba Zwane decision after World Cup call-up. Image: Patrcia De Mero Moreira/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Sundowns fans celebrate club captain's extension

Supporters reacted enthusiastically to the news on social media.

@pholoba_online wrote:

“Long Live King Mshishi.”

@Smindlosssssss said:

“Guide these young stars and teach this new signings about the history of Sundowns.”

@yangamessi added:

“Class is Permanent happy for him well deserved!!”

What the new deal means for Sundowns and Zwane

The extension ensures Sundowns retain one of their most influential figures as they prepare for another domestic and continental campaign.

With a World Cup on the horizon and another CAF Champions League title already secured, Zwane’s story at Sundowns is set to continue for at least a little longer.

His World Cup selection and continued importance to both club and country suggest that, despite nearing the latter stages of his career, “Mshishi” still has a significant role to play.

Hugo Broos backs Zwane despite fitness concerns

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos defended Themba Zwane's inclusion in South Africa's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad despite concerns over the veteran midfielder's fitness.

The Bafana Bafana coach admitted Zwane is not yet ready to play a full match but insisted his experience, leadership and unique qualities still make him a valuable asset as South Africa prepare for football's biggest tournament.

Source: Briefly News