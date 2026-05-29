Themba Zwane Signs Contract Extension With Mamelodi Sundowns After 2026 World Cup Call-Up
- Themba Zwane’s future at Mamelodi Sundowns has finally been clarified after weeks of speculation surrounding the veteran midfielder
- The Bafana Bafana star recently received a major international boost ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America
- Supporters have flooded social media with emotional messages after Sundowns confirmed a key decision on their long-serving captain
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed that captain Themba “Mshishi” Zwane has signed a new contract with the club, ending speculation about his future after his inclusion in South Africa’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The announcement came on Friday, 29 May 2026, just days after Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named the veteran midfielder in his final 26-man squad for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
The new deal rewards one of the most decorated players in Sundowns history following another successful season in which the Tshwane giants lifted, the CAF Champions League trophy.
Themba Zwane rewarded after successful season
Sundowns confirmed the extension in a post on X. The club posted:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
“Our captain, Themba Zwane, has signed a new contract, extending his journey with Mamelodi Sundowns.”
The announcement follows months of uncertainty surrounding the midfielder's future. Zwane had previously admitted he was unsure whether he would remain at Chloorkop beyond the end of June.
The playmaker has enjoyed a glittering career since joining Sundowns from Vardos FC in 2011. After a loan spell at Mpumalanga Black Aces, he returned to establish himself as one of South African football’s standout performers.
His achievements include multiple Premier Soccer League titles, domestic cup trophies and two CAF Champions League crowns.
Bafana Bafana World Cup call-up boosts Zwane’s standing
SABC Sport reported that Zwane’s selection for the 2026 FIFA World Cup strengthened his case for a new contract.
The midfielder is expected to provide leadership and experience to a South African squad preparing for its first World Cup appearance since 2010.
Broos has repeatedly highlighted the value of experienced players in guiding younger teammates, making Zwane an important figure both on and off the pitch.
Sundowns fans celebrate club captain's extension
Supporters reacted enthusiastically to the news on social media.
@pholoba_online wrote:
“Long Live King Mshishi.”
@Smindlosssssss said:
“Guide these young stars and teach this new signings about the history of Sundowns.”
@yangamessi added:
“Class is Permanent happy for him well deserved!!”
What the new deal means for Sundowns and Zwane
The extension ensures Sundowns retain one of their most influential figures as they prepare for another domestic and continental campaign.
With a World Cup on the horizon and another CAF Champions League title already secured, Zwane’s story at Sundowns is set to continue for at least a little longer.
His World Cup selection and continued importance to both club and country suggest that, despite nearing the latter stages of his career, “Mshishi” still has a significant role to play.
Hugo Broos backs Zwane despite fitness concerns
Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos defended Themba Zwane's inclusion in South Africa's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad despite concerns over the veteran midfielder's fitness.
The Bafana Bafana coach admitted Zwane is not yet ready to play a full match but insisted his experience, leadership and unique qualities still make him a valuable asset as South Africa prepare for football's biggest tournament.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).