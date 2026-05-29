Reality TV star Mel Viljoen addressed persistent rumours that she and her husband have pending criminal charges in South Africa

Mel also addressed her US arrest for alleged shoplifting, saying she understands the public's criticism and shared why the situation was misunderstood

She said she remains committed to her marriage and is working on becoming a better version of herself

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Mel Viljoen set the record straight regarding outstanding criminal charges in South Africa. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Reality TV star Mel Viljoen has broken her silence on allegations that she has outstanding criminal cases in South Africa. She addressed the allegations in her first interview following her secret return to South Africa on Tuesday, 26 May 2026.

The former Real Housewives of Pretoria star had an interview with Netwerk24. She opened up on several issues, including who paid for her flight back to South Africa. Mel also took time to address claims by private investigator, Mike Bolhuis, that she and her husband, Peet Viljoen, have outstanding criminal cases.

Mel Viljoen responds to allegations of pending criminal charges in SA

According to Netwerk24, Mel denied that she and her husband have any outstanding criminal charges in South Africa. She referred to a social media post suggesting that Mike Bolhuis was “coming to pick her and Peet up,” saying she initially reacted strongly before choosing to delete her comment.

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"Then I wrote a nasty comment there. I immediately thought to myself and deleted it. I want to embrace the new Mel. I realised in detention that people only speak from their own pain or experience of their world. I don't want to fight fire with fire anymore,” Mel Viljoen explained.

Mel said she is now focused on personal growth and self-development. She added that she wants to treat people with kindness going forward and asked for a second chance as she works on improving herself.

“I want to start working on myself and give the people around me only love, because that's who I am in my heart. Peet says I always give people 10,000 chances. But all I'm asking for now is a second chance,” Mel added.

Mel Viljoen weighed in on allegations that she has pending criminal charges. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Mel Viljoen changes tune in US shoplifting charges

Mel Viljoen also spoke about her arrest in the United States for shoplifting. She said it was understandable for people to judge her. Mel said she understands why people criticise her online, but believes that the situation has been misunderstood.

"Of course, there are people on Instagram who say I'm a sneaky thief, but I don't understand it. It's very sad to me, you know, because I grew up such a big Christian,” she said.

Mel believes that because her bank card didn't work, the police assumed they were "poor" and therefore "stealing". However, she claims there were problems with the scanners. Mel insists that everything was just a “misunderstanding” that was taken out of context.

Mel Viljoen makes U-turn on white genocide claims

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mel Viljoen changed her stance on the alleged white genocide in South Africa and had some choice words for the Americans and their President, Donald Trump.

She clarified her stance in her first interview after secretly returning to South Africa from the United States.

Source: Briefly News