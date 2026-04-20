Mzansi Warned to Not Assist Mel and Peet Viljoen Financially: “We Weren’t Even Thinking About It”
- Private investigator Mike Bolhuis released a statement warning South Africans about Mel and Peet Viljoen, who remain jailed in the United States
- Boulhuis also gave the Vijoens' alleged victims in South Africa advice ahead of their anticipated deportation
- The warning sparked mixed reactions online, with some mocking it and others questioning whether family members should be exempted
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
South Africans have been warned not to donate money to reality TV stars Melany “Mel” Viljoen and Petrus “Peet” Viljoen, who are currently behind bars in the United States.
The former Real Housewives of Pretoria stars hogged headlines following their arrest in Palm Beach County, Florida, for allegedly shoplifting groceries worth approximately R88 000 from Publix, an American store.
The couple entered a plea during their last appearance before the Palm Beach County Circuit Court on Thursday, 10 April 2026.
While South Africans await the outcome of the case, private investigator Mike Bolhuis has urged the public not to assist the couple financially.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
South Africans warned not to help jailed Mel and Peet Viljoen
In a statement released on the Specialised Security Services website, Bolhuis claimed that the Viljoens would be deported to South Africa soon. He advised the victims of the couple’s alleged criminal activities to report to the police before they return to South Africa.
“The Viljoen couple will soon be back in South Africa. Once they are deported, they will be free to continue their crime spree unless all past victims who have been knocked and scammed act now and register criminal cases,” part of the statement reads.
Mike Bolhuis also cautioned South Africans against donating money to Peet and Mel Viljoen.
“Take note that the Viljoen couple is still trying to influence people to assist them with money - DO NOT GIVE THEM ANY MONEY OR ASSISTANCE WHATSOEVER, the statement further reads.
SA reacts to warning regarding Mel and Peet Viljoen
On Sunday, 19 April 2026, entertainment blogger Maphephandaba shared the warning on Instagram, sparking a flurry of reactions. While some reacted with jokes, others sympathised with the couple.
Here are some of the comments:
dumisanii joked:
“Mel is my friend, guys, so now I shouldn’t send her R2,000 to buy cigarettes for jail. Come on, guys, jail life is not easy.”
dima_k_win asked:
“So, family shouldn’t send money🤔”
kat_mabasa said:
“Listen, he doesn’t have to tell South Africans not to help; we weren’t even thinking about it.”
ndalalucky remarked:
“Don’t help them, vele. Peet once said a worse day in America is better than a best day in South Africa. So let them enjoy the worst days since they’re better than the best days in SA😂🤣”
shudu_rosa shared:
“The fact that people have to be told not to send money to criminals is crazy. Then again, our society is the same one that idolises and protects and even prays for the likes of Senzo, Cat, Edwin, and every other crook who steals our hard-earned money.”
Mel and Peet Viljoen face deportation to South Africa
Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that Mel and Peet Viljoen will return to South Africa after their arrests in the USA.
South Africans took to social media on Sunday, 19 April 2026, to comment on their alleged deportation.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za