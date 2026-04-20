Private investigator Mike Bolhuis released a statement warning South Africans about Mel and Peet Viljoen, who remain jailed in the United States

Boulhuis also gave the Vijoens' alleged victims in South Africa advice ahead of their anticipated deportation

The warning sparked mixed reactions online, with some mocking it and others questioning whether family members should be exempted

SA cautioned against donating money to Mel and Peet Viljoen. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

South Africans have been warned not to donate money to reality TV stars Melany “Mel” Viljoen and Petrus “Peet” Viljoen, who are currently behind bars in the United States.

The former Real Housewives of Pretoria stars hogged headlines following their arrest in Palm Beach County, Florida, for allegedly shoplifting groceries worth approximately R88 000 from Publix, an American store.

The couple entered a plea during their last appearance before the Palm Beach County Circuit Court on Thursday, 10 April 2026.

While South Africans await the outcome of the case, private investigator Mike Bolhuis has urged the public not to assist the couple financially.

South Africans warned not to help jailed Mel and Peet Viljoen

In a statement released on the Specialised Security Services website, Bolhuis claimed that the Viljoens would be deported to South Africa soon. He advised the victims of the couple’s alleged criminal activities to report to the police before they return to South Africa.

“The Viljoen couple will soon be back in South Africa. Once they are deported, they will be free to continue their crime spree unless all past victims who have been knocked and scammed act now and register criminal cases,” part of the statement reads.

Mike Bolhuis also cautioned South Africans against donating money to Peet and Mel Viljoen.

“Take note that the Viljoen couple is still trying to influence people to assist them with money - DO NOT GIVE THEM ANY MONEY OR ASSISTANCE WHATSOEVER, the statement further reads.

SA reacts to warning regarding Mel and Peet Viljoen

On Sunday, 19 April 2026, entertainment blogger Maphephandaba shared the warning on Instagram, sparking a flurry of reactions. While some reacted with jokes, others sympathised with the couple.

Here are some of the comments:

dumisanii joked:

“Mel is my friend, guys, so now I shouldn’t send her R2,000 to buy cigarettes for jail. Come on, guys, jail life is not easy.”

dima_k_win asked:

“So, family shouldn’t send money🤔”

kat_mabasa said:

“Listen, he doesn’t have to tell South Africans not to help; we weren’t even thinking about it.”

ndalalucky remarked:

“Don’t help them, vele. Peet once said a worse day in America is better than a best day in South Africa. So let them enjoy the worst days since they’re better than the best days in SA😂🤣”

shudu_rosa shared:

“The fact that people have to be told not to send money to criminals is crazy. Then again, our society is the same one that idolises and protects and even prays for the likes of Senzo, Cat, Edwin, and every other crook who steals our hard-earned money.”

Mzansi reacted after being warned about Mel and Peet Viljoen. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Mel and Peet Viljoen face deportation to South Africa

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that Mel and Peet Viljoen will return to South Africa after their arrests in the USA.

South Africans took to social media on Sunday, 19 April 2026, to comment on their alleged deportation.

Source: Briefly News