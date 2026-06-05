GQEBERHA, EASTERN CAPE— Gift of the Givers is urging municipal authorities to move exposed populations to secure areas, arguing this measure will diminish the consequences of recurring environmental emergencies. Concurrently, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) declared numerous extreme weather alerts for Thursday, 04 June 2026, forecasting significant disturbances extending from regional inundation to hazardous highway blockages.

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Gift of the Givers calls for the government to help flood victims. Image: Gift of the Givers

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According to eNCA, Imtiaz Sooliman addressed the active flash flooding in Gqeberha, where harsh weather patterns triggered extensive wreckage. Sooliman advocated for structural rehousing strategies, emphasizing that atmospheric conditions remain uncontrollable and habitat devastation will repeat, meaning administrative leaders must supply viable, realistic alternatives for compromised neighborhoods.

Gift of the Givers calls for relocation

The humanitarian group observed that current physical destruction in Gqeberha remains less intense than the downpours recorded earlier annually, allowing evacuated citizens to occupy their properties shortly. Concurrently, supplementary documentation reveals that hazardous atmospheric systems persist nationwide, featuring an active Orange Level 8 hazard specification along southern coastlines alongside hydrological emergencies uprooting families throughout the Western Cape province.

Garden Route Disaster Management director Gerhard Otto clarified that volumes escaping full reservoirs require passage downstream via the Gouritz River network, indicating high water levels will persist for consecutive days. Interior mountain passes encounter hazardous snowfall and frozen asphalt, whereas coastal buffer zones sustain punishing gales and ocean swells. The rescue agency deployed emergency aid networks across stricken territories to supply sustenance, bedding, and hydration while local reservoirs keep spilling over.

Source: Briefly News