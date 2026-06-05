ESIKHAWENI, KWAZULU-NATAL—The KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested an undocumented foreign national running a local tuck shop in Esikhawini on 5 June 2026 following the death of a toddler. The arrest came after two-year-old Anele Tshabalala died on 31 May, shortly after eating chips purchased from the neighbourhood store.

A shop owner was arrested. Image: Shiraaz Mohamed/AFP

Source: Getty Images

While the police are waiting for post-mortem results to confirm the exact cause of death, the shop owner was taken into custody solely for being in the country illegally. According to SABC News, an inquest docket has been opened to investigate the broader circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The incident has intensified local scrutiny of informal traders and reignited community frustrations regarding spaza shops run by foreign nationals. Community members and local organisations are demanding stricter regulations, with some calling for undocumented immigrants to leave the area. The unrest follows a similar wave of suspected food poisoning cases in 2024, which led the government to introduce a formal registration process for informal businesses after at least 20 people died nationwide.

Anele's family reported that she complained of severe stomach pains an hour after eating the snack, rapidly deteriorated, and began foaming at the mouth before being declared dead at a clinic. Aside from demanding justice, the unemployed family is facing severe financial stress as they struggle to fund her funeral. Anele is expected to be laid to rest this weekend.

Limpopo woman arrested for poisoning children

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a mother from Limpopo was jailed for allegedly killing her children with poison. The incident angered community members.

Source: Briefly News