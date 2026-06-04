MADABANI, LIMPOPO— A Limpopo mother will stand trial on two counts of premeditated murder following the fatal poisoning of her young sons in Madabani village. The 27-year-old suspect remains in custody after local police officials executed her arrest on Wednesday, 3 June 2026.

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A Limpopo woman is in jail after allegedly murdering her children. Image: David Talukdar

Source: Getty Images

Law enforcement officers launched a homicide probe when the male siblings, aged six and eight, perished under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday, 2 June 2026. A 27-year-old mother was arrested. Images: SAPS

Medical personnel at the Tshilwavhusiku Health Center alerted authorities at 11:10 regarding a young patient who had just passed away. The boy's father had driven him to the facility at 09:20 after the six-year-old experienced acute abdominal pains, diarrhea, and severe vomiting. Hours later, at 12:30, relatives sounded the alarm when the eight-year-old sibling failed to appear at his school. Community search parties subsequently located the older child's body inside the family residence.

Court appearance scheduled for mother

Paramedics pronounced the older brother dead on site. State investigators confirmed both victims resided in the same household and swallowed toxic substances.

Detectives finalized their initial inquiries within twenty-four hours, pointing to maternal involvement and finalizing the suspect's detention. Forensic pathologists will perform autopsies to verify the precise lethal agents responsible for ending the children's lives. The underlying reasons for the double homicide remain unestablished as criminal proceedings begin.

Source: Briefly News