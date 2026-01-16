Mpumalanga police are investigating a viral video of a police officer allegedly taking items from a street hawker

Police said that the case has been forwarded to the SAPS Anti-Corruption Unit in Middelburg for further investigation

Social media users had mixed opinions regarding the exchange between the hawker and the police officer

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said police have taken note of the video. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Twitter

MPUMALANGA, NELSPRUIT - Police in Mpumalanga have opened an inquiry after a video circulated on social media allegedly showing a police officer taking items from street hawkers in Nelspruit.

Police officer taking items from street hawkers

Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said on Friday, 16 January 2026, that police had taken note of the footage, which was believed to have been recorded in Nelspruit. An inquiry docket has been opened and referred to the SAPS Anti-Corruption Unit in Middelburg for further investigation.

Ndubane said police would communicate progress on the investigation in due course. He added that if any member was found to have acted unlawfully, SAPS would take appropriate action and the member would face the full consequences of their actions.

A video circulating on social media allegedly showed a police officer taking items from street hawkers. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the exchange between the hawker and the police officer.

Celi Nkambule said:

"Should police not buy from street vendors? We should not rush into conclusion the are also human and they have families. They have the right to buy any items as long as those items are legal."

Duncan Tlou said:

"I know this part of town very well."

Makerese Mkhanyisi said:

"Was asking a for change."

Mgenge Jakes Jakuja said:

"This won't stand in court. Nobody knows the relationship between the man alleged to be bribing the officer and the police officer in question. Nobody can come out and give the exact amount given to the police officer. The actual amount of money is unknown, and no one can tell whether it is money or something else."

Thapelo Mkhonto said:

"But I picked up money in a plastic at the Middelburg toll plaza and shared it with two traffic cops who were nearby. They didn't ask for it, but just gave them R1000 each. Was that extortion or bribery?"

Mgenge Jakes Jakuja said:

"There's nothing showing or saying that the police officer is being bribed. No signs of exchange, like a man who was about to be arrested but paid the police officer a bribe not to be arrested. The officer is in their vehicle and the guy went straight to them. This is based on assumptions that the police are being bribed since everyone knows or believes that police are very corrupt.."

Cape Town officers arrested after allegedly demanding R3,000 bribe

In a related article, Briefly News reported that two Cape Town officers were arrested for allegedly demanding a R3,000 bribe from a drunk driver.

This follows a sting operation led by the anti-corruption unit, which resulted in swift arrests and seizure of evidence.

Source: Briefly News