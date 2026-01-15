Two Cape Town officers were arrested for allegedly demanding a R3,000 bribe from a drunk driver

This follows a sting operation led by the anti-corruption unit, which resulted in swift arrests and seizure of evidence

Social media users reacted, calling for stricter measures against police corruption in South Africa

The South African Police Service in the Western Cape confirmed the incident to Briefly News

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The officers were arrested during a sting operation on Tuesday. Image: Morgana Wingard/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE, CAPE TOWN - Two City of Cape Town law enforcement officers have been arrested after they allegedly demanded a R3,000 bribe from a drunk motorist.

Officers arrested in sting operation

The arrest follows a sting operation by the South African Police Service's anti-corruption unit just over a week ago. It is reported that the two officers stopped a motorist for driving under the influence of alcohol on Voortrekker Road in Parow. The officers, aged 30 and 34, allegedly demanded a bribe to let the driver go instead of arresting the suspect.

The South African Police Service in the Western Cape said that the officers recorded a video of the driver and saved their contact details on his cellphone. They reportedly stated that the suspect can make the payment at a later stage.

Driver approach anti-corruption unit

Police said that the driver reported the incident to detectives at the anti-corruption unit and was instructed to participate in an undercover operation. The police and the driver initiated the sting operation on Tuesday, 13 January 2026. During the sting operation, police officers gave the driver marked banknotes to give to the officers at a pre-arranged meeting spot.

The two officers allegedly deleted the video of the drunk driver after the driver had given them the cash. Police officers arrested both officers and took their cellphones along with the marked cash as evidence. The two suspects are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's court. The officers will reportedly be served with suspension notices upon their release from police custody.

The two officers allegedly recorded the driver and requested R3,000. Image: Morgana Wingard/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Western Cape police spokesperson Constable Ndakhe Gwala told Briefly News that the duo stopped a drunk driver in Voortrekker Road, Parrow on Monday, 05 January 2026. Gwala stated that instead of arresting him for drunken driving, they opted for a R3000 bribe.

"SAPS encourages victims of corruption to expose corrupters by coming forward so that an investigation can be initiated," Gwala said.

South Africans weigh in

Social media shared their thoughts on the alleged corrupt officers.

@SandileKaMsibi said:

"I love these sting operations on cops: they should go national. And also the killing of criminals, KZN police style, should go national. I am sorry, but I have been living in a society that rewards bad behaviour & discourages good behaviour for decades. Look at where that leads. We should flip the script for a while."

@Legend_Sqwai said:

"Losing your job for a R3k bribe is crazy business."

@6Mshumi72205 said:

"Imagine, these thugs must also be fired."

@PoliticsThanos said:

"There’s no relaxed day in South Africa."

10 Police officers arrested in Ekurhuleni for theft and corruption

In another article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service arrested 10 police officers in Ekurhuleni for various crimes.

The Tactical Response Team conducted a raid and arrested officers from the Ekurhuleni Metro Police.

Source: Briefly News