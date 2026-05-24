Cape Town Getaway shared a Facebook video this week revealing the top 10 must-do bucket list experiences in the Mother City. The list covers everything from colourful Cape Malay history to heart-stopping helicopter rides over one of the world’s most beautiful cities.

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A beautiful drone shot of Cape Town. Image: Cape Town Getaway

Source: Facebook

History and colour in every corner

Starting at number 10, Bo-Kaap is one of Cape Town’s most photographed neighbourhoods. Perched on the slopes of Signal Hill, this Cape Malay quarter dates back to the 18th century. Formerly known as the Malay Quarter, it was home to freed slaves and Muslim artisans who painted their homes in bright colours after apartheid restrictions were lifted. Today, visitors walk the cobbled streets, visit the Bo-Kaap Museum, and stop for a koeksister from a local café.

At number 9, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden sits on the eastern slopes of Table Mountain. Established in 1913, it was the first botanic garden in the world dedicated to a country’s own flora. Entry costs R80 for South Africans and R200 for international visitors. The famous Boomslang tree canopy walkway offers views worth every rand.

Number 8 takes you into the Cape Winelands. Stellenbosch, founded in 1679, is South Africa’s second-oldest town. The surrounding Franschhoek valley was settled by French Huguenots and remains home to award-winning estates and a world-class food scene.

Lion’s Head comes in at number 7. The 669-metre peak sits between Table Mountain and Signal Hill. The full-moon hike tradition is a Cape Town rite of passage and it costs nothing but good hiking shoes.

At number 6, MOCAA at the V&A Waterfront is Africa’s largest contemporary art museum. Built inside a converted grain silo dating back to the 1920s, entry is R265 for adults, with free entry for under-18s.

Chapman’s Peak Drive at number 5 is one of the most scenic coastal roads on the planet. The 9km stretch between Hout Bay and Noordhoek was blasted from the sheer cliff face over six years between 1915 and 1922.

Boulders Beach in Simon’s Town holds the number 4 spot. The protected colony of African penguins has called this spot home since 1982. Entry for South Africans costs around R50, while international visitors pay approximately R215.

Coming in at 3, the Hout Bay Seal Swim lets you snorkel alongside around 5,000 Cape fur seals. The experience costs R650 for South Africans and R990 for international visitors.

Cape Point Nature Reserve takes the number 2 spot. As part of the Table Mountain National Park and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it’s where rugged fynbos meets dramatic ocean cliffs. Adult entry is R450.

And sitting proudly at number 1 is a Cape Town Helicopter flight. Taking off from the V&A Waterfront, flights offer aerial views of Table Mountain, Camps Bay, Clifton, and Robben Island. Prices vary by route, starting from around R1,500 per person.

Watch the video below:

Source: Briefly News