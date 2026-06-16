Shakib Lutaaya has broken his silence following Zari Hassan's announcement that their marriage is over

Meanwhile, Zari shared several cryptic Instagram Stories that many interpreted as subtle jabs at her estranged husband

She also dismissed rumours about what caused their divorce, saying that the real reasons behind the split are private

Shakib Lutaaya responded to Zari Hassan's divorce announcement. Image: shakib_cham

Source: Instagram

Young, Famous and African star Zari Hassan’s estranged husband, Shakib Lutaaya, has broken his silence on their divorce. This came after Zari Hassan announced that she and Shakib Lutaaya were splitting after five years of marriage.

On Friday, 12 June 2026, Zarinah Hassan, popularly known as Zarithebosslady, shared a statement on her official Facebook and Instagram accounts announcing that she and Shakib had mutually agreed to part ways. Although the statement was presented as a joint announcement signed by both parties, it was only published on Zari’s social media platforms and did not appear on any of Shakib Lutaaya’s official accounts.

Shakib Lutaaya breaks silence on Zari Hassan divorce

As the internet reacted to the news of Zari Hassan and Shakib Lutaaya’s divorce, the Ugandan boxer broke his silence during a radio interview. In the radio interview, Shakib alleged that he had also learned about the divorce the same way and at the same time as Zari’s social media followers. He refused to discuss the matter further, stating he was too busy to address the situation, but would reflect on it later when things settled.

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“I have seen the news, but I rarely comment on private matters, and I was as much shocked as you are when I saw it, but I am a little busy right now to focus, but when I settle down, I will analyse the situation better,” Shakib reportedly said about his divorce.

On the other hand, Zarinah Tlale Hassan has been throwing major shade through her Instagram stories, disputing her earlier claim that the divorce was amicable. She reshared a post that read:

“Raising my son with all I've got because the man who is loved well, loves well.”

In a follow-up post, Zari reshared a video of disgraced American relationship influencer Derrick Jaxn. The video suggested that Shakib was at fault for their divorce. Watch the video below for more context:

Zari Hassan dismisses rumour about reason for divorce

In another Instagram story whose screenshot was shared by the blogger, exclusive_bizz on Saturday, 13 June 2026, Zari Hassan dismissed a rumour that she had divorced Shakib Lutaaya because he was not answering her calls. She said she had her reasons and would not be making them public anytime soon. The Instagram story read:

“Everyone looking for an exclusive or breaking story, if not coming up with lies. No One breaks up with someone for not answering calls…mwewumuzeko nobulimba! People have their reasons, and not everything is meant to be dished to the public.”

Shakib Lutaaya addressed his divorce from Zari Hassan. Image: @K24Tv

Source: Twitter

Zari Hassan clears age difference rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Zari Hassan broke her silence regarding her significant age difference with Shakib Lutaaya.

Zari was forced to confront questions surrounding her husband's age and appearance.

Source: Briefly News