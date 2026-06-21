Nigerian man Pablo Venz set the record straight about his relationship with Ngizwe Mchunu's spouse, Flora Mthimkhulu

A video of Floda Graé attending a party in Cape Town sparked speculation that she was having an illicit affair with the Nigerian

Ngizwe Mchunu previously lost a hate speech case and was ordered to pay significant penalties

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Nigerian man cleared the air on his relationship with Ngizwe Mchunu's wife. Image: pablovenz_, flodagrae

Source: Instagram

Nigerian businessman, Pablo Venz, has broken his silence following rumours that he is having an illicit affair with South African musician Flora Mthimkhulu, also known as Floda Graé. Mthimukhulu is the wife of popular activist and broadcaster Ngizwe Mchunu.

Floda Graé, who previously confirmed her divorce from Ngizwe Mchunu, found herself trending on Saturday, 20 June 2026. This was after reports surfaced alleging that she was involved in a relationship with a Cape Town-based Nigerian businessman. The speculation gained traction after entertainment and lifestyle blog SA Gossiplab shared a video on X (Twitter) showing her attending a house party in Cape Town on Thursday, 18 June 2026.

Watch the video below:

The video quickly sparked debate online, with social media users speculating about the nature of her relationship with Pablo Venz. As the rumours spread, Pablo Venz moved quickly to set the record straight. The businessman publicly denied any romantic involvement with Floda Graé and dismissed the claims as fake news.

Nigerian reacts after being linked to Ngizwe Mchunu's wife

On Saturday, X user @sanelenkosiii shared a screenshot from Pablo Vanz’s Instagram Story where he flatly denied being in a relationship with Ngizwe Mchunu’s spouse, labelling the allegations as fake news. He clarified that she does not know Flora Mthimukhulu personally, and they attended the birthday party separately. According to Pablo, there were dozens of people at the event, but social media users singled him out because of his public profile.

“PLEASE STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS. I don't know this so-called girl whose picture is being posted alongside mine on blogs. That was a birthday party, and everyone attended separately. There were more than 30 guys there, yet somehow people decided to create a false story that she was there with me. Because I’m the popular one who fits the story 😂Let's stop the misinformation and respect the truth,” the Instagram story reads.

See the screenshot below:

SA reacts after Nigerian denies links to Ngizwe Mchunu's wife

In the comments beneath @sanelenkosiii’s post, netizens weighed in on Pablo Venz’s statement denying being in a relationship with Flora Mthimukhulu.

Here are some of the comments:

@Ron_YNWA he suggested:

“He must be arrested.”

@Nthabis24875609 gushed:

“No one can convince me otherwise that our SA men are not the hill 🥰! Thank you for not running away from your country but being in the forefront to make SA better! 🙏🏾❤️”

@LaMavuso0605 questioned:

“Is there a picture where they are together to prove the allegations?”

@NwabisaMdiya remarked:

“Her hubby doesn't want illegals, and she's hanging with them. The irony.”

@VillageGuluva asked:

“Who was she there with, then?”

@JayDi1984 shared:

“If this is true, it's not a good look for that boy Ngizwe. You can't run next door to put out a fire when your house is also burning. The boy needs to take care of his home.”

Nigerian man Pablo Venz clarified his relationship with Ngizwe Mchunu's wife. Image: flodagrae

Source: Instagram

Ngizwe Mchunu loses hate speech case

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the Johannesburg High Court ruled against Ngizwe Mchunu in a case brought before it following his statements about the LGBTQIA+ community.

Mchunu was ordered to pay a hefty fine and is mandated to apologise and undergo human rights training.

Source: Briefly News