A video of Mel Viljoen snubbing eNCA reporter Sli Sebata in court, days after she stormed out of their interview, has gone viral

Peet Viljoen appeared at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court on 18 June 2026 on charges of fraud, theft, and forgery linked to alleged municipal property dealings

Social media users reacted humorously to Mel Viljoen's courtroom snub, enhancing the drama

Footage of Mel Viljoen snubbing a journalist in court left SA in stitches. Image: peetviljoen

Source: Instagram

A video of Mel Viljoen ignoring a journalist in court sparked reactions online. This came days after Mel walked away from an interview after the same journalist asked her an uncomfortable question about her time in the United States.

It seems Mel Viljoen is not letting eNCA journalist Sli Sebata off the hook any time soon, following their interaction during a previous sit-down.

Peet Viljoen made his first appearance at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday, 18 June 2026, following his arrest at OR Tambo Airport. Mel attended court in support of her husband, but it was her reaction toward a journalist that quickly became the centre of attention.

Mel Viljoen ignores journalist in viral video

On Thursday, 18 June 2026, Sli Sebata shared a video of Mel Viljoen in court as her husband made her first appearance on fraud, theft and forgery charges linked to the fraudulent sale of municipal property dating back to 2010. In the video, Mel Viljoen wasn’t too happy to see the eNCA journalist and totally ignored her. Watch the video below:

SA reacts to video of Mel Viljoen ignoring journo in court

The video gained traction and sparked reactions online.

Here are some of the comments:

@Thapelo_Ibeliev said:

“The look she gave you must be studied in the grocery stores in America.”

@fundiwizz remarked:

“’#MelViljoen isn't too happy to see me’...-well, we are happy to see you - please keep on top of this- they are both deserving of a looong stint in prison...”

@Fulunem alleged:

“They are probably shooting a reality TV show with all these shenanigans. The government institutions and the media are setting them up as some sort of criminal power couple! Get these people off our screens!”

@Exotee commented:

“Tjo Sli, if looks could kill.”

@GlorMazibuko reacted:

“She is not happy; she thinks questions about her stealing are coming again😁”

@oluzoffie asked:

“How on earth will someone emigrate to the US only to be caught shoplifting? Makes no sense. Something isn’t adding up. Emigration is an expensive exercise. Why invest all that into that process only to be caught for shoplifting.”

@Mantshinga said:

“Asihleki🤭Sli, you have given the country a new meme and reaction video.”

@bali_cuss_ laughed:

“That look when she realised!😂”

SA reacted to footage of Mel Viljoen snubbing a journo in court. Image: peetviljoen

Source: Instagram

Mel Viljoen breaks silence after storming out of interview

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mel Viljoen responded after she stormed out of a sit-down interview with journalist Sli Sebata when she was questioned about her US arrest over alleged shoplifting.

She defended her actions on Instagram Stories and also reshared actor Rico Fourie's story after he publicly supported her.

Source: Briefly News