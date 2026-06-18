Individuals who allegedly lost money after buying Tammy Taylor Nails franchise licences from Peet and Mel Viljoen have spoken out following Peet Viljoen's recent arrest

Simelane publicly called on Mel Viljoen to repay the millions she claims she is owed, including legal costs

In a previous interview with eNCA, Mel Viljoen previously addressed victims of the Tammy Taylor franchise scam

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Happy Simelane called out Mel Viljoen after Peet Viljoen's arrest. Image: peetviljoen

Source: Instagram

Individuals who allegedly lost money after purchasing Tammy Taylor Nails franchise licences from Peet and Mel Viljoen have broken their silence amid Peet Viljoen’s recent arrest. The disgraced lawyer was arrested on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, on a different matter upon arrival at the O.R Tambo International Airport.

The latest developments surrounding Peet Viljoen have reignited discussions about the controversial franchise business, with several former franchisees sharing their experiences and frustrations. Reality TV star Happy Simelane, Santhuri Poovalingam and Lea Abvajee sat down with eNCA journalist Sli Sebata and revealed how much they lost.

Tammy Taylor scam victims speak out

One of the alleged victims, Santhuri Poovalingam, shared that she paid a whopping R345,000 for a Tammy Taylor Nail franchise licence. She told eNCA that she had problems with the location, and when she informed the Viljoens that she wanted to cancel the licence, she did not get her money back.

“The franchise fee was R345,000, which we were told to pay upfront in order to prevent issues arising, which were: our store may get sold to somebody else. We were almost coerced into paying the fee before you risk losing the franchise,” she said.

Shanthuri Poovalingam said that while she opened a police case, it is still pending.

Happy Simelane calls out Mel Viljoen after Peet's arrest

Reality TV star Happy Simelane, who lost over R2 million, said that despite a default judgment against Peet and Mel Viljoen, they still haven’t paid her. She also took a swipe at Mel and Peet Viljoen, citing their arrest in the United States on alleged shoplifting charges.

“They haven’t paid me. I’m just hoping the justice system doesn’t fail us. It has failed us for so long to a point that they decided to leave the country because they were obviously running away from these issues that are happening in South Africa. Unfortunately, their American dream was short-lived because once a thief, is always a thief,” Simelane said.

The Mommy Club reality TV star said that there are more than 77 victims.

“It’s over 77 victims. I’ve opened a case with the Hawks and SAPS. I’ve also laid a complaint with the National Consumer Commission,” she added.

Happy Simelane sent a message to Mel Viljoen referencing her claims about her financial situation. Simelane asked Mel to repay her money.

“Since you’ve got millions my darling, please pay me my money. Pay me my R2.8 million, including my legal fees,” Simelane said.

Another woman, Lea Abvajee, said they have exhausted all avenues in a quest for justice, but legal battles have hit a dead end. She said that they won’t give up until they receive their money from the Viljoens.

"We want justice. Many have given up and are intimidated and threatened, we won't give up until this battle is won," Abvajee added.

Peet Viljoen's arrest sparked fresh claims by Tammy Taylor scam victims. Image: peetviljoen

Source: Instagram

Mel Viljoen shares message to Tammy Taylor victims

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mel Viljoen addressed the victims of the Tammy Taylor saga.

In the same interview, Mel Viljoen also shared the alleged reasons she and her husband relocated to the United States.

Source: Briefly News